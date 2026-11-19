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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran appeared to be exploring chemical and biological weapons, while playing down fears of an alleged plot to attack senior US officials in Washington with a radioactive dirty bomb.

Speaking to Fox News in Shenzhen, China, Trump said there were indications that Tehran was examining alternatives after American military operations had constrained its nuclear programme. He did not present evidence of an operational chemical or biological weapons capability, and the allegations remain disputed among US officials.

<p>“There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear,” Trump said. He added that nuclear weapons had become harder for Iran to pursue and described biological weapons as“not nice”.</p> <p>Asked whether Washington residents should panic over intelligence suggesting a possible attack involving radioactive material or chemical agents, Trump replied:“I don't think so.” He nevertheless threatened overwhelming retaliation if such an attack took place, saying:“If it does happen, we wipe them out.”</p> <p>The comments followed intelligence assessments raising concerns about possible Iranian plans to target senior members of Trump's administration. American officials have differed over the reliability of the intelligence and whether Tehran has the intention or capability to execute an operation on US soil.</p> <p>Information gathered by US intelligence agencies included discussion of a potential dirty bomb attack in Washington, but the credibility of the underlying material had not been established. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive substances; unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear detonation.</p> See also Kuwait engages hostile drones as Bahrain intercepts attacks <p>Trump's public assessment therefore combined an accusation about Iran's weapons interests with an assurance that Americans need not assume an attack was imminent. His remarks did not establish that Iran had acquired biological weapons, completed chemical weapons development or authorised an attack in the United States.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The White House has also sought to distinguish intelligence indicating possible hostile planning from a confirmed, immediate threat. The uncertainty has become significant as federal security agencies consider protective measures for officials while the administration weighs its response to Iranian activities.</p> <p>Israeli intelligence officials have separately raised concerns over suspected Iranian chemical weapons research. Israel maintains that Tehran has increased development work and testing, although assessments of the practical threat differ. Some US officials have questioned the strength of the Israeli case, and officials from both countries have indicated that Iran does not currently possess the capacity to carry out the kind of chemical attacks under discussion.</p> <p>The competing assessments have emerged as Trump considers whether to expand military action against Iran. His administration has examined potential strikes and their likely consequences, including the risk of retaliation against energy infrastructure in Gulf countries. No decision to launch another major operation had been announced at the time of his remarks.</p> <p>Trump spoke ahead of meetings involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a diplomatic gathering in Shenzhen. Iran's conflict with the United States and wider questions of nuclear arms control were among the subjects expected to feature in the discussions.</p> <p>He said he would not ask either leader for assistance in ending the confrontation with Tehran, arguing that American forces had already severely weakened Iran's military capabilities. He also indicated that Washington wanted a durable arrangement rather than another temporary understanding.</p> See also Emaar approves Development buyout ahead of planned delisting <p>The United States and Iran have struggled to translate a preliminary agreement into a settlement. American forces continue to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports, while exchanges of attacks and threats have maintained pressure on the region's shipping routes and military installations.</p> <p>Trump also referred to the start of 2027 when discussing what might happen next, without explaining whether the date reflected a diplomatic deadline, a military decision or another consideration.“We'll see what happens” after 1 January, he said.</p> <p>An October memorandum from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Iranian efforts to target American personnel had intensified in the Middle East and elsewhere. It did not substantiate a dirty bomb threat in Washington.</p> <p>Separately, the US Navy confirmed that the aircraft carrier USS George Washington had left the Central Command area of operations. The USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS George H W Bush remained in the Middle East as part of the American naval presence supporting the blockade.</p> <h2></h2>