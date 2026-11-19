Trump Flags Iranian Chemical And Biological Weapons Activity Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiPresident Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran appeared to be exploring chemical and biological weapons, while playing down fears of an alleged plot to attack senior US officials in Washington with a radioactive dirty bomb.
Speaking to Fox News in Shenzhen, China, Trump said there were indications that Tehran was examining alternatives after American military operations had constrained its nuclear programme. He did not present evidence of an operational chemical or biological weapons capability, and the allegations remain disputed among US officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment