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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered 18 cryptocurrency businesses to preserve stolen digital assets as Binance seeks to recover funds from a $6.3 billion cyberattack on its wallets.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts issued injunctions restricting transfers of tokens linked to the October 29 theft, including assets held by stablecoin issuers Circle and World Liberty Financial. The businesses named in the proceedings are not accused of wrongdoing.

Binance also secured a worldwide freezing injunction valued at $6.5 billion against unidentified alleged attackers, alongside orders designed to establish ownership of stolen assets and facilitate their return. The figure represents the scope of the legal restriction, not the amount recovered or currently frozen.

The court's intervention offers a formal legal basis for companies that have blocked suspicious tokens but require judicial authorisation before releasing them. The measures prohibit affected parties from transferring, lending, exchanging or combining identified assets with other funds while proceedings continue.

A further hearing is scheduled for December 1, when the court will examine whether the proprietary injunction covering assets claimed by Binance should remain in place and under what conditions.

Binance said approximately $2.85 billion of the stolen cryptocurrencies had already been frozen or intercepted through collaboration with other businesses. That amount is distinct from both the value of its worldwide injunction and the sums subject to separate action by US authorities.

Dugan Bliss, Binance's deputy general counsel, said the exchange would continue using lawful measures to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, assist partners in returning funds and prevent the attackers from accessing them.

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The exchange said it had absorbed the financial impact of the breach and restored coverage for affected customer assets using its treasury and protection funds. Covering customers' balances, however, does not give Binance possession of tokens still controlled by the attackers or held under third-party freezes.

Circle, issuer of the dollar-pegged USDC stablecoin, said it was coordinating with Binance and law enforcement but declined to discuss specific legal proceedings. World Liberty Financial, associated with US President Donald Trump's family and issuer of the USD1 stablecoin, said it had responded after receiving an alert identifying the incident through blockchain monitoring.

Tether, issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is not among the 18 companies covered by the order. It had separately disclosed freezing approximately $1.5 billion in tokens linked to the attack. Binance said it was working directly with Tether to arrange the return of those assets, subject to consultation with authorities.

The distinction matters because some centrally issued stablecoins can be immobilised by their operators, whereas cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether generally cannot be stopped through comparable issuer controls. Tracing assets on a blockchain can identify movements without necessarily making those holdings recoverable.

Binance's lawyers at Gibson Dunn said the orders permit notices to be served through blockchain transactions and are supported by a continually updated record of around 26,000 wallet addresses believed to hold stolen assets. Such notifications may help exchanges identify implicated funds as the tokens move between addresses.

M. Kendall Day, a Gibson Dunn lawyer representing Binance, described the injunction as among the largest publicly known freezing orders. Justice William Stone issued the worldwide order against alleged perpetrators whose identities have not been established in the proceedings.

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US authorities have attributed the October attack to North Korean hackers. The US Department of Justice said coordinated efforts by authorities and private companies had frozen more than $2.7 billion linked to the theft, and that court approval had been obtained to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of that total.

The October 29 breach involved assets spread across multiple cryptocurrency networks and has been described as the largest recorded theft of digital currencies. The scale has complicated efforts to distinguish between assets still circulating, tokens already frozen by issuers and funds potentially available for restitution.

The court orders also direct certain holders of the disputed assets to deliver them up, a step beyond merely preventing transactions. That relief depends on establishing entitlement to tokens and implementing the orders across businesses operating in different jurisdictions. Binance has not disclosed a total recovered under the new Abu Dhabi measures.

Abu Dhabi Global Market serves as Binance's global hub, while its Financial Services Regulatory Authority is the exchange's primary regulator. The court proceedings are separate from the regulator's supervisory functions.