Uber Earmarks Dh184 Million For Dubai Driverless Expansion Arabian Post
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was briefed on the investment during Dubai Future Week on Wednesday.
The planned expenditure will support operating infrastructure, partnerships with autonomous driving technology companies and an expansion of commercial services offered through Uber's application. The company intends to reach additional residential, commercial and high-traffic areas rather than limit its operations to existing service zones. The investment amount is a planned commitment, not expenditure already completed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment