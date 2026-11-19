MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Uber plans to invest Dh184 million ($50 million) over two years to widen autonomous taxi services across Dubai, extending driverless transport into residential neighbourhoods and major business districts by the end of 2027.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was briefed on the investment during Dubai Future Week on Wednesday.

The planned expenditure will support operating infrastructure, partnerships with autonomous driving technology companies and an expansion of commercial services offered through Uber's application. The company intends to reach additional residential, commercial and high-traffic areas rather than limit its operations to existing service zones. The investment amount is a planned commitment, not expenditure already completed.

<p>Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim will be among the first areas covered by the next phase, with plans for direct journeys between addresses within designated zones. Passengers would no longer need to use fixed collection and drop-off stations for those trips, including journeys between Kite Beach and Madinat Jumeirah.</p> <p>Uber also intends to bring autonomous rides to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre and Business Bay, extending the proposed network into three of the emirate's commercial districts. The geographical expansion is scheduled to take place by the end of next year.</p> <p>Vehicles entering the new service areas will initially carry an onboard specialist to monitor operations and support safety. Fully driverless commercial journeys would follow only when the services are operationally ready and have obtained the required regulatory approvals. No precise date for removing the specialists was announced, and the expansion remains subject to those operational and regulatory requirements.</p> See also UAE forecast to lead solar output per person <p>The initiative forms part of Dubai's Autonomous Transportation Strategy, which seeks to make 25 per cent of all journeys in the emirate autonomous by 2030. The Roads and Transport Authority, which oversees the transport system, is working with companies developing autonomous technology to expand commercial operations under that framework.</p> <p>Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, described the investment as a shift from trials and restricted operations towards broader commercial deployment.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>“This investment represents an important step in the transition from pilot projects and limited autonomous vehicle operations towards the wider deployment of integrated commercial services,” Al Tayer said.</p> <p>He said the authority would concentrate on expanding operations in a carefully planned manner, strengthening the regulatory framework and developing infrastructure while maintaining safety and operating standards. Integration with public transport and services covering the beginning and end of passengers' journeys would also receive attention.</p> <p>Pradeep Parameswaran, Uber's global head of mobility, said the company intended to develop infrastructure and local partnerships alongside a fleet combining autonomous and conventional vehicles. He described the proposed expenditure as a long-term commitment to expanding autonomous rides while continuing to support drivers.</p> <p>The announcement follows the introduction of commercial autonomous rides through Uber's platform in parts of Dubai. The company launched a service with Chinese technology group Baidu's Apollo Go vehicles in August, with New Horizon Luxury Transport operating the fleet. Eligible passengers requesting certain Uber ride categories could be matched with a driverless vehicle.</p> <p>Uber has also worked with autonomous driving company WeRide on robotaxi operations in Dubai. Such partnerships allow the ride-hailing platform to connect passengers with vehicles supplied and operated through specialist arrangements, rather than relying solely on a fleet owned by Uber.</p> See also Jio Platforms opens record $3.2 billion public offering <p>The company's autonomous vehicle programme involves partnerships across several markets. Its November investor update projected more than 2,000 fully driverless vehicles operating on its platform worldwide by the end of 2027, with deployments divided broadly between the United States and international markets. That projection is separate from the Dubai investment announcement.</p> <p>Khalfan Juma Belhoul, chief executive of Dubai Future Foundation, said the planned investment reflected the importance of public-private partnerships in deploying emerging technologies. He pointed to infrastructure and regulation as factors supporting the introduction of autonomous transport services.</p> <p>Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and managing director of Dubai Future Foundation, and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, attended Sheikh Hamdan's briefing.</p> <p>Dubai Future Week runs from November 18 to 21 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future, with discussions, exhibitions and workshops examining applications of emerging technologies.</p> <h2></h2>