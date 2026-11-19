Insurance Markets Struggle to Absorb Rising Climate-Related Losses
(MENAFN) The insurance sector cannot independently manage the growing financial burden caused by climate-related disasters, making increased investment in risk prevention, resilience and adaptation essential, a senior Insurance Europe representative said.
Nicolas Jeanmart, head of personal and general insurance at Insurance Europe, discussed the issue on the sidelines of the UN's 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) climate summit in Antalya, during an Insurance House event hosted by the Turkish Insurance Association.
Jeanmart highlighted the importance of international climate gatherings such as COP31 in bringing world leaders together to advance emissions reduction efforts and accelerate preparations for climate impacts that are already affecting communities and economies.
“Insurers provide financial protection when losses occur, but their role goes much further,” he said. “Through risk data, modeling and claims experience, insurers can help governments, businesses and individuals better understand climate-related risks and identify measures to reduce them — this role in prevention is becoming ever more important with risks increasing in frequency and intensity.”
He also emphasized the industry's contribution to financing the transition towards a more sustainable global economy.
“At the same time, insurers are major long-term investors and have an important role to play in supporting the transition towards a more sustainable economy,” he added.
According to Jeanmart, climate change is transforming the nature and scale of risks facing the insurance industry, requiring companies to revise their existing approaches to evaluating and managing potential losses.
He called on insurers to increasingly rely on predictive data and advanced modeling techniques that reflect evolving climate hazards, changing levels of exposure and varying degrees of vulnerability.
Nicolas Jeanmart, head of personal and general insurance at Insurance Europe, discussed the issue on the sidelines of the UN's 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) climate summit in Antalya, during an Insurance House event hosted by the Turkish Insurance Association.
Jeanmart highlighted the importance of international climate gatherings such as COP31 in bringing world leaders together to advance emissions reduction efforts and accelerate preparations for climate impacts that are already affecting communities and economies.
“Insurers provide financial protection when losses occur, but their role goes much further,” he said. “Through risk data, modeling and claims experience, insurers can help governments, businesses and individuals better understand climate-related risks and identify measures to reduce them — this role in prevention is becoming ever more important with risks increasing in frequency and intensity.”
He also emphasized the industry's contribution to financing the transition towards a more sustainable global economy.
“At the same time, insurers are major long-term investors and have an important role to play in supporting the transition towards a more sustainable economy,” he added.
According to Jeanmart, climate change is transforming the nature and scale of risks facing the insurance industry, requiring companies to revise their existing approaches to evaluating and managing potential losses.
He called on insurers to increasingly rely on predictive data and advanced modeling techniques that reflect evolving climate hazards, changing levels of exposure and varying degrees of vulnerability.
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