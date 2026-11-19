Army personnel, wildlife officers and Civil Security Department personnel launched a joint operation in the Yan Oya-Wahalkada area on 18 November 2026, with the stated aim of protecting elephants and reducing risks to residents and their property.

The activity formed part of the national 'Hasthi Sena' initiative and covered Wahalkada, Issanwewa, Punchimudagama, Galkadawala and Yan Oya Aluth Para in the Kebithigollewa area, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry identified the wider area as territory roamed by the tusker 'Gajabahu'. The operation's stated objectives extend to protecting wild elephants, safeguarding human lives and property, and mitigating human-elephant conflict.

A total of 71 Army personnel took part, comprising 11 officers and 60 other ranks. Participating troops came from formations under the 21 Infantry Division and the 211 Infantry Brigade. The Army formations were led by Major General Kaminda Silva and Brigadier Nalin Wickramarachchi.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation's contingent included an assistant director, three range officers, five range assistants, 13 wildlife guards and four senior assistant officers from the Medawachchiya Wildlife Range Office. A further 30 personnel from the Civil Security Department supported the operation.

The ministry described the joint approach as bringing together the Army's operational capabilities, wildlife officers' professional knowledge and field experience, and support from civil security personnel. Its stated intention is to establish a more systematic and practical approach to wildlife conservation.

The national operation is expected to continue under the guidance of the Ministry of Environment, with support from the Ministry of Defence. Protecting both elephants and people remains its stated priority as the initiative continues beyond this deployment.