Seylan Bank has become Play's exclusive banking partner, introducing discounts on eligible sports venue bookings for its credit and debit cardholders from 1 November 2026.

Under the arrangement, Seylan credit cardholders qualify for a 10% discount on eligible bookings through the Play application, while debit cardholders receive 5%, according to the bank. The benefits are subject to the relevant offer terms and

Play enables users to find, schedule and pay for sports venues through a mobile application. Its listed activities include pickleball, padel, badminton, indoor cricket, futsal and tennis, providing booking options for individuals and groups.

The partnership connects Seylan's cardholder benefits with recreational spending, extending the bank's offers to customers booking facilities for sport and exercise. It also gives Play access to the bank's cardholder network as the platform develops its community of players and

Play co-founder and chief executive Alexander Poulin described the collaboration as part of its ambition to connect communities across sports, venues and neighbourhoods. He emphasised encouraging people to play together and participate in activities linked to their wellbeing.

For Seylan, the arrangement forms part of an effort to align card benefits with customers' interests in wellness and recreation. The partners also intend to explore further initiatives involving sport, lifestyle and community engagement.

Customers can download Play from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to explore venues, make bookings and view Seylan card promotions. The applicable discount depends on whether the payment is made using an eligible credit or debit card, with bookings governed by the offer's terms.