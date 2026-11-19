Sri Lanka and Bangladesh signed an agreement establishing a Joint Consultative Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation during Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir's visit, creating a framework for structured bilateral engagement.

Kobir held talks in Colombo on 18 November 2026 with President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

At the Presidential Secretariat, he conveyed an invitation from Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for Disanayaka to undertake a state visit to Bangladesh in 2027, according to Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry.

Discussions with Herath focused on trade, investment and cooperation at multilateral forums. Both sides agreed to pursue institutional arrangements intended to develop commercial opportunities. Herath invited Bangladeshi investors to explore opportunities in Sri Lanka and participate in Sri Lanka EXPO 2027, scheduled for January in Colombo.

The ministers also discussed defence, fisheries, education, technical and vocational education and training, and renewable energy. Tourism proposals included increasing visitor flows, hospitality training and exchanges. Bangladesh's possible inclusion in Sri Lanka's free tourist visa scheme was discussed, without an announced decision.

At Parliament, Kobir and Amarasuriya considered young people's role in their economies and changing educational needs. Their discussions also covered development initiatives addressing poverty, environmental protection and renewable energy.

The visit included agreement on strengthening exchanges between diplomats. Bangladesh's High Commissioner and senior officials from both countries participated in the meetings.

The new commission is intended to provide an institutional framework for continuing cooperation across these areas. The discussions identified potential avenues for collaboration, while the invitation for a presidential visit provides a further opportunity for bilateral engagement in 2027.