Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.0800. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bullish view

Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0800. Add a stop-loss at 1.1100.

Bearish view

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EUR/USD extended its slide and fell to its lowest level since March last year as the US dollar rally gained momentum. The pair dropped to a low of 1.0955, well below its year-to-date high of 1.2088. Attention now turns to the upcoming European inflation data and US initial jobless claims, which are likely to shape its next move Inflation and US Macro Data

The EUR/USD pair continued rising after a series of strong macro numbers from the United States, which raised the possibility of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates. Data released earlier this month showed that the economy created more jobs than expected. It created over 165k jobs as the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

More data showed that the US inflation remained at an elevated level last month. Consumer and core consumer inflation rose 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Inflation has remained above the 2% target in over five years. More data showed that US retail sales did well last month, a sign that consumers are continuing to spend.

All these numbers mean that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in the next meeting. Indeed, economists are only divided on the magnitude of the next rate hike. Most economists expect the bank to hike rates by 0.25%, with others predicting a 0.50% hike.

The EUR/USD pair will next react to the upcoming Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index and the initial jobless claims report. These numbers, together with statements from top Fed officials will provide hints on what to expect.

The pair will also react to the upcoming statement by Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank (ECB). She will provide a reaction to the bloc's inflation report and hints on what to expect/USD Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few weeks, moving from the year-to-date high of 1.2083 to the current 1.0970. It has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern and moved below the neckline.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

The pair is hovering slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level of 1.0910. It has also dropped below the 50-week and 200-week Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the oversold level.

Therefore, the pair will likely bounce back, potentially to the key resistance level of 1.1100. A drop below the support level of 1.0900 will invalidate the bullish outlook

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