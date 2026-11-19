Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3000. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3000.

Bullish view

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The GBP/USD exchange rate continued its strong sell-off, reaching its lowest level since October 14, even after the Office of National Statistics (ONS) published strong UK inflation data. It dropped to 1.3140, down substantially from the November high of 3500 Minutes and UK Inflation Data

The GBP/USD pair extended its downward trend as investors reacted to the latest UK inflation data. A report by the ONS showed that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.6% in October, in line with analyst expectations. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.8%.

Other data showed that core PPI output rose 2.9%, while PPI input rose 10.8%. These figures suggest that UK inflation remains above the BoE's 2.0% target. As a result, there is a likelihood that the Bank of England (BoE) will hike interest rates in the December meeting. Odds of the bank hiking rates have jumped sharply in Polymarket and other prediction platforms.

The GBP/USD pair also slumped after the Federal Reserve delivered minutes of the last meeting. These minutes showed that two officials - Beth Hammack and Lisa Cook - supported hiking interest rates, citing elevated inflation. Therefore, it is highly likely that the bank will hike rates by 0.25% in the next meeting.

Recent macro data have supported higher rates. For example, data shows that the economy created 165k jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. Inflation has also remained stubbornly high.

The next key macro data to watch will be the upcoming US macro data, including the initial and continuing jobless claims data. Also, the US will publish the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index report.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off this month as the US dollar has gained momentum. It has plunged from a high of 1.3500 in September to the current 1.3142.

The pair has moved along the lower side of the Bollinger Bands. It has also slipped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Averages, while the Aroon Oscillator has slipped below the neutral level.

Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling in the near term. If this happens, it will bring the next key target at 1.3000. On the other hand, a move above the key resistance level of 1.3200 will invalidate the bearish outlook

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