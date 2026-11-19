(BUSINESS WIRE )--Ant International today announced the launch of the Whale Orchestration Protocol, a major upgrade to its blockchain-based wholesale settlement platform, WhaleRTP.

Developed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) BLOOM1 (Borderless, Liquid, Open, Online, Multi-currency) initiative, the protocol enables seamless Delivery-versus-Payment (DvP) transactions between tokenised deposits and tokenised money market funds.

Through WhaleRTP, the Whale Orchestration Protocol enables secure and atomic settlement between tokenised deposits and tokenised money market funds, overcoming traditional fund settlement delays. This unlocks immediate liquidity for the company's real-time global treasury management, allowing idle capital to be deployed in real time.

Ant International has already completed pilot transactions in partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton, who have integrated their respective Treasury Tokens and Tokenised Money Market Fund solutions into the WhaleRTP platform. The pilot marks Singapore's first successful cross-asset interoperability between tokenised deposits and money market funds.

Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International, said:“As a full-stack financial solutions provider, 24/7 real-time liquidity management is essential for our business. Building on our on-chain treasury management experience, we are proud to partner with DBS and Franklin Templeton to bridge tokenised deposits and investments using our finAI technology and blockchain expertise. We look forward to scaling this solution with more partners so businesses worldwide can access next-generation treasury management solutions."

Rachel Chew, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Digital Assets, Global Transaction Services, DBS Bank, said:“The next frontier for tokenised money is in expanding its utility beyond payments and settlement, and bridging it seamlessly with tokenised money market funds. By linking DBS Treasury Tokens with tokenised money market funds, we are demonstrating how tokenised deposits can power real-time liquidity and investment flows, enabling businesses to deploy capital more efficiently. We are excited to partner with pioneers like Ant International and Franklin Templeton to bring these advanced use cases to life, and build the interoperability needed to scale tokenised finance.”

Sandy Kaul, Head of Innovation, Franklin Templeton: "This collaboration with Ant International and DBS marks an important step in connecting tokenised investment products with real-world payment and settlement infrastructure. The true potential of tokenisation lies not just in digitising assets, but in making them work seamlessly across the financial ecosystem. By enabling interoperability between tokenised deposits and money market funds, we are helping move the industry closer to a future where capital can be deployed more efficiently, securely and in real time. This brings tokenised financial solutions closer to becoming a practical part of everyday treasury operations.”

Ant International is a participant in the MAS BLOOM initiative, alongside DBS and Franklin Templeton, contributing to the BLOOM Field Guide2 published today and announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF). Ant International, DBS and Franklin Templeton lead the workstream on cross-asset interoperability, which applies the BLOOM Field Guide as a framework to enable interoperability between tokenised deposits and tokenised money market funds via a smart protocol. Under the workstream, Ant International, DBS and Franklin Templeton have also launched a whitepaper with information about the Whale Orchestration Protocol and its development within the BLOOM Field Guide. Through developing use cases for tokenised assets to trade and settle instantly across different ledger systems, Ant International, DBS and Franklin Templeton aim to unlock instant settlement and more seamless liquidity management for businesses.

End

About Ant International

Ant International helps businesses to thrive through a full stack of AI-native payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury and growth solutions, underpinned by our trusted foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. We drive relentless innovation to bring inclusive growth for merchants and communities of all sizes, today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named“World's Best Bank” by Global Finance,“World's Best Bank” by Euromoney and“Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named“World's Best AI Bank” by Global Finance as well as the winner of multiple digital assets awards. In addition, DBS has been accorded the“Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 18 consecutive years from 2009 to 2026.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, Wealth, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by uplifting lives and livelihoods of those in need. It provides essential needs to the underprivileged, and fosters inclusion by equipping the underserved with financial and digital literacy skills. It also nurtures innovative social enterprises that create positive impact.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit .

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity. With $1.81 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

To learn more, visit franklintempleton and follow us on LinkedIn.

Franklin Templeton, Inc. [NYSE: BEN]

1 BLOOM (Borderless, Liquid, Open, Online, Multi-currency) is a public-private sector collaborative initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to advance next-generation settlement infrastructure for domestic and cross-border payments and financial transactions.

2 The BLOOM Field Guide provides a common framework and approaches for implementing digital money arrangements. BLOOM participants work to develop common approaches in the BLOOM Field Guide for digital money to be accepted, exchanged and settled across institutions, networks and jurisdictions. Through the development of implementation frameworks and alignment of commercial and operating arrangements, BLOOM Field Guide aims to reduce the need for financial institutions to establish separate arrangements with each counterparty or market, lowering implementation cost and improving time to market.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink