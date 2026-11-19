(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical Group" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive management services to medical corporations and their clinics, today reported the occurrence of recent cybersecurity incidents involving customer information associated with certain clinics in Japan, along with the status of its response. Overview of the Incidents On November 16, 2026, unauthorized access occurred to certain databases within a website system managed and operated by SBC Medical Group, Ltd., the Company's, Japanese subsidiary, in connection with its management services in Japan. The Company confirmed that an unauthorized third party accessed and extracted customer information. The method of intrusion and full scope remain under investigation. Based on current information, the information obtained and the number of affected customers are as follows:

Category Types of information Individuals Period Basic personal information (without reservation or treatment information) Names, sex, telephone numbers, email addresses, passwords, addresses, dates of birth, patient card numbers, member IDs and survey responses (all or some of these items)* 1,624,000 2010–2023 Reservation requests through advertising, affiliate and campaign pages Some or all of the foregoing categories of basic information, and reservation-request information 255,416 2007–2026 Inquiries submitted through website forms Some or all basic information, and content entered in web inquiry forms 217,769 2004–2026 Treatment-monitor information Some or all basic information, treatment descriptions, and stored image file names (not the images themselves) 4,513 2013–2026 Reviews submitted directly to the group Some or all basic information, treatment names and review text 15,007 2015–2018 *Note: Information entered in the inquiry forms includes, in some cases, credit card information (14 individuals affected). The Company has confirmed that all of these credit cards were in a state in which additional payments could not be processed, such as having expired. The relevant period for entries in the inquiry forms is 2010–2018.

Customer passwords were also obtained. Employee account information, including names, IDs and passwords, was also obtained for employees of the Company's group and the medical institutions it supports, involving approximately 20,000 records. For 459 employees, information provided at the time of employment, including bank account and pension-related information, withholding tax certificates and dependent exemption declarations, was also affected. Historical customer inquiries involving 14 individuals included credit card information. The categories and scope of affected information remain under investigation. As of the date of this release, the Company has not confirmed unauthorized acquisition of electronic medical records or information in the mySBC reservation site. Clinical care systems and direct treatment histories were outside the scope of the Company-managed database incident. The treatment-monitor information included image file names, not the images themselves.

Separately, on November 16, 2026, the Company was notified of unauthorized access to clinic administrator accounts on“Tribeau,” a third-party reservation service used by 56 clinics to which the Company provides management services. The platform operator identified the following accessed information:

Category Types of information Individuals Reservation only Kana name, telephone number, age, requested treatment, special menu and optional notes 12,641 Of the above, those who exchanged messages with the clinic The above, plus message contents, date of birth and sex 3 Treatment received Reservation information, treatment name and date, and treatment fee 6,804

The operator confirmed that the obtained information was not linked to case or review information, including photographs, on Tribeau. Email addresses, residential addresses, credit card information, passwords and electronic medical records were not included in that platform incident. The Company and the provider continue to investigate the access and its cause.

Response and Ongoing Investigation

After its security monitoring system detected anomalous activity on November 16, the Company took measures to isolate the affected server and block unauthorized access. It established an incident response team, preserved system logs, strengthened access restrictions and monitoring, and decided to commission a detailed investigation by external cybersecurity specialists.

Following notification from the Tribeau operator, all accounts of the clinics to which the Company provides management services on that platform had their passwords invalidated, and communications from the attacking sources were blocked. The Company continues to coordinate with the operator.

The Company reported the database incident to Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission on November 16. The Company will take appropriate and firm action, including consulting with the police. As of the date of this release, the Company has not confirmed any fraudulent use or other secondary misuse of personal information resulting from the incidents.

Potential Business Impact

The Company is continuing to assess the potential impact of the incidents on its business, financial condition and results of operations.

The SBC core segment's revenue comprises franchising, procurement, management services, rental services and other revenue streams. Fees for certain services are determined by factors including clinic size, services utilized and operational characteristics, while procurement and certain management services revenue components vary with clinic activity. Rental services revenue relates principally to medical equipment leased to medical corporations. The extent to which the incidents may affect these revenue streams remains uncertain. The Company also expects to incur costs related to customer notification, call center operations, forensic investigation, legal and advisory services, compensation and other response measures, a portion of which may be covered by cyber insurance maintained by its Japanese subsidiary, subject to policy terms and limits.

The relevant medical corporations have decided to suspend television and certain other advertising for a limited period following the incidents, and the Company expects that new patient inquiries at the affected clinics may decline during that period. Compensation payments may also arise.

The Company is currently unable to reasonably estimate the financial or other impacts of the incidents. The Company's assessment will continue as its investigation progresses.

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, hair loss treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through operations and medical tourism initiatives. The Company was listed on Nasdaq in September 2024 and was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index in June 2025.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, recent cybersecurity incidents; the Company's plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,”“targets” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, the scope and consequences of the cybersecurity incidents described in this release, including regulatory actions, litigation, remediation and response costs and effects on patient demand; changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions; and those listed under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC's website at .

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