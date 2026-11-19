Overall Group revenue for the second quarter reached an all-time high of US$30.2 billion, up 48% year-on-year. All business groups delivered record second-fiscal-quarter revenue while demonstrating strong profitability, with the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) becoming an engine of hyper-growth with operating profit surpassing US$1 billion for the first time. Adjusted net income [1] was up 166% year-on-year to US$1.4 billion, with adjusted net margin improvements of two percentage points year-on-year. AI-related revenue [2] grew 79% year-on-year, surpassing the US$10 billion mark for the first time and accounting for 36% of total Group revenue in Q2.

Performance was underpinned by broad-based momentum across the Group's diversified portfolio and balanced growth across all sales geographies. Business fundamentals continued to strengthen as faster growth in higher-value segments reshaped the Group's profit mix. This diversification helps mitigate industry-wide cost pressures and exposure to device-demand cycles, supporting a more resilient and sustainable profitability profile.

The Group continues to maintain disciplined cash and capital management, balancing strong revenue growth and industry-wide higher component costs with controlled capital expenditure and credit risk controls for large AI infrastructure projects. In this quarter, it generated US$1.6 billion in operating cash flow and US$1.2 billion in free cash flow.

Market Outlook

Lenovo remains highly confident in the long-term growth opportunities across both infrastructure and devices. As AI shifts from training to inferencing, rapidly expanding real-world use cases are driving sustained compute demand across cloud, edge, and enterprise environments. Cloud Service Provider revenue for the Group grew nearly 170% year-on-year, and Enterprise & SMB infrastructure revenue was up 200% year-on-year. At the same time, AI democratization is creating new demand for intelligent, agent-enabled devices as well as new form factors, as more AI data and workloads are generated at the edge. With a full-stack Hybrid AI portfolio spanning devices, edge, infrastructure, solutions and services, Lenovo is uniquely positioned as a full-stack player to capture opportunities and value across the market, as well as extend its leadership.

Lenovo's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 9.0 HK cents per share.

Chairman and CEO quote – Yuanqing Yang:

“Lenovo delivered another exceptional quarter, where we have sustained strong growth, made a leap forward in profitability, and structurally enhanced our business fundamentals, together demonstrating the success of our transformation from a PC leader into a global full-stack compute leader. Now, the real-world AI adoption is booming, which will not only drive sustained growth in infrastructure demand but also unlock tremendous growth potential in the device market. With our Hybrid AI strategy, full-stack portfolio across Client-Edge-Cloud, as well as strong financial discipline and operational resilience, we are confident in sustaining this strong momentum and reaching US$100 billion in annual revenue as early as this fiscal year.”

CFO quote – Winston Cheng:

“Our results this quarter demonstrate the strength of Lenovo's geographically diverse business and balanced customer mix, while marking further progress toward our long-term net-margin ambitions of more than 5%. This, combined with disciplined working-capital management and controlled capital expenditure, gives us the flexibility to invest in organic growth while maintaining strong liquidity, a resilient balance sheet and our investment-grade credit profile. Together, our operational excellence and financial discipline position Lenovo to capture long-term demand for AI compute and deliver sustainable, profitable growth.”

Financial Highlights: