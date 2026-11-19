Lenovo Group: Q2 Financial Results 2026/27
|Q2 FY 26/27 US$ millions
|Q2 FY 25/26 US$ millions
|Change
|Group Revenue
|30,238
|20,452
|48%
|Adjusted Net Income (profit attributable to equity holders – non-HKFRS) [1]
|1,361
|512
|166%
|R&D expense
|794
|581
|37%
Q2 results:
Intelligent Devices Group (IDG):
-
Revenue for IDG increased 15% year-on-year to record second fiscal quarter revenue of US$17.4 billion, with double-digit year-on-year revenue growth from PCs and smart devices.
IDG's industry-leading operating margin was well maintained at 7.1%, despite a challenging market environment, reflecting the Group's operational excellence, supply chain resilience, and continued innovation.
Global PC market share leadership was further strengthened, reaching 23.8% and extending Lenovo's lead over the #2 player to an all-time high of more than seven percentage points.
The smartphone business delivered record second-quarter revenue, with double-digit year-on-year growth.
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):
-
ISG delivered the strongest quarter in its history in terms of both revenue and profit, with revenue reaching US$11.3 billion, up 178% year-on-year, and operating profit exceeding US$1 billion for the first time. Operating margin expanded to a record 9.6%.
ISG strengthened its global market leadership in traditional server, ranking number one in global x86 server shipments for the first time with 16% [3] market share, up six percentage points year-on-year.
Enterprise & SMB revenue grew 200% year-on-year. GPU server revenue grew more than 300% year-on-year, supported by a pipeline that grew 48% quarter-on-quarter to US$80 billion.
In the first full quarter as part of the Lenovo Group, Infinidat delivered its best quarter ever – with the high-end storage portfolio expanding ISG's enterprise storage capabilities.
Solutions and Services Group (SSG):
-
SSG delivered record quarterly revenue of US$3.1 billion, up 20% year-on-year, and surpassing US$3 billion for the first time. Operating margin expanded 3.7 percentage points to a record 26%.
SSG is growing nearly 2x faster than the broader services market, an outperformance increasingly being driven by higher-value segments as enterprise AI-led offerings accelerate. Managed Services, Projects & Solutions reached a record 63% of SSG revenue, demonstrating the strength of SSG's tech-led, labor-light model.
AI Services continued to deliver triple-digit year-on-year revenue growth, as SSG scaled repeatable AI-powered solutions and Lenovo IP across industries, with momentum in areas including retail, manufacturing and sports.
AI Library is also scaling proven, validated use cases across industries and functions, helping customers move from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes up to 24 times faster.
Corporate highlights
Achievements, announcements, and notable commitments over the past quarter include:
-
Lenovo climbed 43 places to #153 on Fortune's annual Global 500 List, making it the highest ranking in the company's history and one of the most significant advances in recent years. The recognition underscores Lenovo's position as one of the world's 500 largest companies by revenue.
Lenovo received the highest possible rating by Hang Seng Indexes company advancing from its AA+ rating of last year to AAA this year, as well as the highest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores for any company within the technology industry.
The Group was named to TIME's World's Best Companies 2026 list for the first time, ranking no. 51 globally among leading companies worldwide. The ranking, developed by TIME in partnership with Statista, recognizes top-performing companies around the world based on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. Lenovo achieved an overall score of 87.51, with its growth performance categorized as“Very High.”
For the third year in a row, Fast Company recognized Lenovo among its annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list. The Group was named as a finalist in both the Best Workplaces for Innovators: AI, Automation and Machine Learning Excellence and Best Workplaces for Innovators: North America categories.
Lenovo has been recognized as a World's Top Disability Inclusive business through the Disability Index, the world's leading benchmarking tool for measuring and advancing disability inclusion in business.
Tech World, Lenovo's annual global innovation event, will return to CES® 2027 in Las Vegas. Hosted at Sphere and part of the CES Keynote lineup, Tech World will bring together a visionary lineup of speakers and breakthrough innovations with a first-of-its-kind immersive technology and music experience.
[1] Note on adjusted net income: Adjusted measure was defined as financial metric by excluding net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, amortization of intangible assets resulting from mergers and acquisitions, impairment and write-off of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, fair value change on derivative financial liabilities relating to warrants, notional interest on convertible bonds, and dilution gain on interest in an associate; and the corresponding income tax effects, if any.
[2] Note on AI-related revenue: AI Devices: PCs and Smartphones equipped with NPU; AI Servers: GPU Servers; AI Services: Services that enable customer to build, scale & manage AI.
[3] x86 server market share is calculated after excluding ODM Direct x86 server units from total x86 server market units.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.
|LENOVO GROUP
|FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|For the quarter ended September 30, 2026
|(in US$ millions, except per share data)
|
Q2
FY26/27
|
Q2
FY25/26
|Y/Y CHG
|Revenue
|30,238
|20,452
|48%
|Gross profit
|4,841
|3,147
|54%
|Gross profit margin
|16.0%
|15.4%
|0.6pts
|Operating expenses
|(4,958)
|(2,504)
|98%
|
R&D expenses
(included in operating expenses)
|(794)
|(581)
|37%
|Expenses-to-revenue ratio
|16.4%
|12.2%
|4.2 pts
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(117)
|643
|N/A
|Other non-operating income/(expenses) – net
|(276)
|(149)
|86%
|(Loss)/profit before taxation
|(393)
|494
|N/A
|Taxation
|(320)
|(114)
|181%
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|(713)
|380
|N/A
|Non-controlling interests
|73
|(40)
|N/A
|Net (loss)/income ((Loss)/profit attributable to equity holders)
|(640)
|340
|N/A
|
Adjusted net income
(Profit attributable to equity holders – non-HKFRS)[1]
|1,361
|512
|166%
|
(Loss)/earnings per share (US cents)
Basic
Diluted
|(5.17) (5.17)
|2.77 2.52
|N/A N/A
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