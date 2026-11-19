MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Horizon3, the AI-native security company behind NodeZero®, is accelerating its investments across the Middle East,, and Africa through plans to nearly quadruple its regional team in the coming months.

The expansion reflects the company's commitment to helping organisations navigate an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape, while enhancing its commercial and technical capabilities. To support this, Horizon3 will hire new regional sales leads in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, as well as a sales engineer, and a senior marketing manager. The company's current regional operations are led by Tamer Odeh, accompanied by an experienced sales engineer.

Beyond expanding its regional workforce, Horizon3 is enhancing its regional channel strategy by deepening existing two-tier distribution partnerships and scaling its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) programme. The move is designed to equip more service providers with the capabilities to offer continuous penetration testing and proactive security validation as part of their managed cybersecurity services.

The developments come amid growing demand for proactive cybersecurity solutions across the UAE and wider Gulf region. Organisations are facing growing cybersecurity threats, including hacktivist campaigns targeting critical infrastructure, credential- and identity-based attacks, and the AI-enabled exploitation of newly disclosed vulnerabilities. Horizon3 is witnessing particularly strong interest from private-sector enterprises – notably from the retail and consumer, media, telecommunications, and financial services sectors – where complex digital systems mean periodic assessments no longer provide sufficient visibility into evolving risks.

“For business leaders, the true measure of cybersecurity is not the number of threats identified, but the organisation's ability to withstand a real-world attack,” said Tamer Odeh, Middle East and Africa Regional Lead at Horizon3.“The ability to identify and address critical weaknesses within your specific environment is what will drive true resilience. As the UAE continues to accelerate its digital transformation agenda, organisations must be able to demonstrate how their cybersecurity investments are delivering measurable outcomes. Achieving this requires a broader shift from risk management alone towards a culture of accountability, operational assurance, and sustained resilience.”

Horizon3's Cybersecurity Report UAE 2025/2026 reveals a persistent gap between cybersecurity investments and operational preparedness, highlighting how many organisations remain uncertain about their ability to defend against and withstand cyberattacks despite increased investment. The findings pointed to a growing need for continuous testing and measurable cyber resilience. Horizon3's NodeZero platform addresses these challenges through autonomous, production-safe penetration testing that identifies exploitable attack paths, prioritises vulnerabilities, recommends remediation measures, and verifies whether security weaknesses have been fully addressed.

Notably, the latest expansion plans build on Horizon3's USD 250 million Series E funding round announced in August 2026, which valued the company at over USD 2 billion and supports the development of advanced AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities. Horizon3 has also announced a separate USD 20 million investment in its global partner ecosystem to strengthen channel leadership, technical enablement, strategic alliances, and go-to-market programmes.

Across the region, the company is focused on expanding the role of partners in delivering continuous security validation services. The UAE also continues to play an important role in the company's regional expansion strategy, with additional sales leadership set to reinforce engagement with local enterprises and channel partners.

Trusted by more than 7,000 organisations globally, Horizon3 is strengthening its regional capabilities to support enterprises in adopting a more proactive approach to cybersecurity, enabling them to continuously validate security controls, reduce exploitable risk exposure, and demonstrate measurable resilience against evolving threats.

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About Horizon3

Horizon3, the AI-Native Proactive Security Company behind NodeZero®, shifts the advantage from attackers to defenders by giving organisations the power to fight AI with AI. NodeZero, the World's Best AI HackerTM, autonomously tests defences at machine speed, safely uncovers and prioritizes exploitable attack paths, instantly verifies fixes, and drives a continuous hack, fix, verify loop. More than 7,000 organisations, including global defence agencies, Fortune 10 enterprises, multinational banks, and major healthcare providers, trust Horizon3 for security they can prove. Horizon3 was recently named the Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company in North America by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named one of the Most Innovative companies by Fast Company in 2026. Follow Horizon3 on LinkedIn and X.

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