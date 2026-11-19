MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS), Singapore's leading payment services group, and Ant International are deepening their partnership to help businesses across Singapore reach new customers, simplify their operations and thrive in the era of agentic commerce by building a more connected mobile ecosystem well adapted to the AI era.

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NETS and Ant International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2026 to explore a collaboration that draws on NETS' digital payments services and Ant International's Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) as well as its full stack of AI-native solutions.

The expanded partnership spans several areas of strategic cooperation:

Bringing agentic commerce capabilities to businesses of all sizes across Singapore

NETS will become the first national payment rail to join Ant International's AMP, an agentic payment protocol designed for mobile interfaces. As consumers hand more of their everyday decisions to AI agents – from discovery to checkout – merchants who can accept agent-initiated payments stay discoverable and transactable in the new world of agentic commerce.

The collaboration between Ant International and NETS will explore the opportunity for NETS App wallet users to grant trusted authorisation for AI agents to initiate and complete payments, powered by AMP and for NETS to deploy AMP within its merchant acquiring infrastructure. This allows NETS merchants – from heartland stalls to large enterprises to accept AI-initiated payments and bring agentic commerce into everyday payments across Singapore.

Lawrence Chan, Group CEO, NETS, said,“For agentic commerce to scale, trust and accountability must be embedded by design. Working with Ant International, we will explore Know-Your-Agent (KYA) frameworks to help ensure AI agent transactions are secure and reliable, so that merchants can focus on growing their business.”

"Agentic commerce is the next frontier, and no merchant should be left behind," said Peng Yang, CEO, Ant International. "Our full-stack AI-native solutions are designed to democratise AI, helping merchants of all sizes around the world grow. By working with our long-time strategic partner NETS, we aim to help businesses of every size across Singapore leverage AI to serve their customers everywhere, whether in-store, across borders or through AI agents."

Additionally, Ant International and NETS will explore interoperability between Know-Your-Agent (KYA) frameworks to enable more efficient onboarding and strengthen trust, accountability and risk visibility across both ecosystems.

Launched in April 2026, AMP is an open payment protocol built by Ant International for digital wallets, super apps, smart devices and other mobile interfaces to enable AI agents to execute payments. In September, Ant International announced that 10 leading Alipay+ wallets and seven global acquiring partners were working with AMP on their own agentic commerce plans.

Alipay+ is Ant International's global wallet ecosystem that connects more than two billion user accounts across over 50 international payment partners with more than 150 million merchants in 210+ markets, and 10+ national payment schemes, including Singapore's SGQR.

Helping businesses across Singapore reach more customers and do business better - from wider payments acceptance to all-in-one digitalisation

Beyond agentic commerce, the partnership will help more businesses reach more customers. Alipay+ acceptance will extend beyond retail into new sectors such as SME F&B, allowing more local merchants to accept international e-wallets.

NETS and Ant International will explore to jointly develop an integrated merchant solution that combines NETS' digital payment services with Ant International's EPOS360, an AI-as-a-Service SME growth solution. It will give merchants an integrated ecosystem to accept payments and manage daily operations, with AI capabilities to help them grow. NETS will also explore embedded digital lending with ANEXT Bank Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of Ant International and a licensed digital wholesale bank in Singapore, to enable a seamless, fully digital end-to-end lending journey for NETS' merchant ecosystem.

The announcement is the latest step in NETS' and Ant International's efforts to bring AI-native technology to real-world payments, and to help businesses of every size in Singapore serve customers everywhere.

About NETS

The NETS Group is a leading payments services group, enabling digital payments for merchants, consumers, and banks across the entire payments value chain. Guided by our purpose statement“Connecting Communities, Empowering Lives” we aim to make an impact to the communities we serve.

The Group operates Singapore's national debit scheme enabling customers of DBS Bank/POSB, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB to make payments at more than 150,000 acceptance points in the country. The NETS network also accepts overseas wallets and foreign cards payments which include cards from RuPay and UnionPay and apps from Alipay+, UPI, participating Malaysian, and Thai banks, UnionPay and WeChat Pay. NETS is also the issuer of NETS FlashPay Card, NETS Motoring Card and NETS Prepaid Card.

The NETS Group manages and operates Singapore's clearing and payment infrastructure for core electronic transfer services FAST, Interbank GIRO, eGiro and PayNow. It is the market leader providing payment and clearing solutions (Real-Time Gross Settlement system and Cheque Truncation System) in the region.

NETS is a member of the Asian Payment Network and a council member of UnionPay International. For more information on the NETS Group, please visit .

About Ant International

Ant International helps businesses to thrive through a full stack of AI-native payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury and growth solutions, underpinned by our trusted foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. We drive relentless innovation to bring inclusive growth for merchants and communities of all sizes, today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit .

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