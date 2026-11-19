Tibi Orders 3 Lawmakers Out of Knesset Session on Day One
(MENAFN) Knesset Deputy Speaker Ahmad Tibi threw three lawmakers out of the chamber Wednesday during a session he was chairing, after angry exchanges in which his loyalty was challenged and he was accused of backing terrorism.
Tibi, who chairs the Joint List alliance and leads the Ta’al party, removed Likud members Erez Tadmor and Almog Cohen, along with Hanamel Dorfman of the Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, in three separate incidents.
In footage that Israeli journalist Hezki Baruch posted on the US platform X, Tadmor confronted Tibi. “Who are you loyal to? Palestine or Israel?” Tadmor asked Tibi. Tadmor then pressed on whether Tibi’s allegiance lay with the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat or with Israel. Tibi ordered him out.
Dorfman was next. In footage released by the Knesset Channel, he told Tibi: “You’re not the Knesset speaker. You’re the head of terrorism.” Tibi told him to leave the podium at once and warned lawmakers: “Get used to the new rules,” before Dorfman was escorted out.
A third clash ended with Cohen’s removal. “You don’t call the person chairing the session a supporter of terrorism. Out,” Tibi said, according to footage broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12.
The confrontations came on Tibi’s first day in the post. The Knesset said 38 lawmakers voted to elect nine deputy speakers, while 15 voted against. Tibi and Walid Taha of the United Arab List were the only two lawmakers from Arab parties chosen. Deputy speakers can preside over plenary sessions, manage debate and enforce parliamentary rules.
The Knesset elected Matan Kahana of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party as speaker late Tuesday, with 66 votes to 52 for Likud candidate Ofir Katz.
The leadership shake-up follows Israel’s Oct. 27 election, in which Arab parties won a record 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset. On Nov. 8, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s caretaker administration. Eisenkot has 28 days to do so, with a possible 14-day extension.
Tibi, who chairs the Joint List alliance and leads the Ta’al party, removed Likud members Erez Tadmor and Almog Cohen, along with Hanamel Dorfman of the Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, in three separate incidents.
In footage that Israeli journalist Hezki Baruch posted on the US platform X, Tadmor confronted Tibi. “Who are you loyal to? Palestine or Israel?” Tadmor asked Tibi. Tadmor then pressed on whether Tibi’s allegiance lay with the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat or with Israel. Tibi ordered him out.
Dorfman was next. In footage released by the Knesset Channel, he told Tibi: “You’re not the Knesset speaker. You’re the head of terrorism.” Tibi told him to leave the podium at once and warned lawmakers: “Get used to the new rules,” before Dorfman was escorted out.
A third clash ended with Cohen’s removal. “You don’t call the person chairing the session a supporter of terrorism. Out,” Tibi said, according to footage broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12.
The confrontations came on Tibi’s first day in the post. The Knesset said 38 lawmakers voted to elect nine deputy speakers, while 15 voted against. Tibi and Walid Taha of the United Arab List were the only two lawmakers from Arab parties chosen. Deputy speakers can preside over plenary sessions, manage debate and enforce parliamentary rules.
The Knesset elected Matan Kahana of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party as speaker late Tuesday, with 66 votes to 52 for Likud candidate Ofir Katz.
The leadership shake-up follows Israel’s Oct. 27 election, in which Arab parties won a record 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset. On Nov. 8, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s caretaker administration. Eisenkot has 28 days to do so, with a possible 14-day extension.
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