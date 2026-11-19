Sudanese Army Allies Report Major RSF Losses in North Darfur Clashes
(MENAFN) Sudanese military forces and allied armed factions have engaged in intense fighting with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters near Karnoy in North Darfur, close to the Chadian border, claiming to have inflicted significant casualties and destroyed military equipment, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements.
The coalition said its fighters confronted RSF units during clashes around the area, reporting that they had “inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment, driving the remaining elements away from the outskirts of the area.”
The group added that military operations were still underway to track down RSF fighters who remained in the vicinity, while its forces continued maintaining a heightened state of readiness for possible further confrontations.
The RSF has not issued any response to the reported battlefield losses.
The latest clashes follow an announcement on Nov. 15 by the Sudanese army and its allied forces that they had restored complete control over Karnoy after confronting RSF units that had maintained control of the area since March.
The Joint Force brings together several armed movements operating in Darfur that signed the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement with Sudan's government. These factions have supported the national army in its conflict with the RSF, which erupted in April 2023.
Among the coalition's principal members are the Justice and Equality Movement, headed by Jibril Ibrahim, and the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi.
Karnoy occupies an important strategic position along Sudan's border with Chad, serving as a significant logistical and supply corridor connecting North Darfur to the country's western border regions.
The coalition said its fighters confronted RSF units during clashes around the area, reporting that they had “inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment, driving the remaining elements away from the outskirts of the area.”
The group added that military operations were still underway to track down RSF fighters who remained in the vicinity, while its forces continued maintaining a heightened state of readiness for possible further confrontations.
The RSF has not issued any response to the reported battlefield losses.
The latest clashes follow an announcement on Nov. 15 by the Sudanese army and its allied forces that they had restored complete control over Karnoy after confronting RSF units that had maintained control of the area since March.
The Joint Force brings together several armed movements operating in Darfur that signed the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement with Sudan's government. These factions have supported the national army in its conflict with the RSF, which erupted in April 2023.
Among the coalition's principal members are the Justice and Equality Movement, headed by Jibril Ibrahim, and the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi.
Karnoy occupies an important strategic position along Sudan's border with Chad, serving as a significant logistical and supply corridor connecting North Darfur to the country's western border regions.
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