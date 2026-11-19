MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones. Over the past 24 hours, the consequences of the attacks have been recorded in two districts.

Four people, including a child, were injured in the Vyshhorod district. All those injured received the necessary medical assistance.

Russian forces strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, injuring six

Homes, vehicles, businesses and energy infrastructure came under attack.

In the Vyshhorod district, 29 private houses, 19 vehicles, two production and storage facilities, and an energy facility were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, a private household was damaged.

Relevant services continue to work at the sites.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service