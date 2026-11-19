French Police Officers Protest in Paris Demanding Higher Risk Benefits
(MENAFN) French police officers gathered outside the Interior Ministry in Paris on Wednesday to call for improved workplace conditions and an increase in their risk allowance, according to media reports.
The demonstration took place at Place Beauvau and was organized by the Alliance Police Nationale union, whose representatives were scheduled to hold discussions with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez later that morning. The union is demanding that the current allowance increase from 28.8% to at least 35%.
Nunez has proposed gradually raising the rate to 33.5% by 2029, beginning with an initial adjustment in April 2027. However, police representatives have rejected the proposal as insufficient to address their demands.
“We’re not going to wait until the cows come home to get this risk bonus because the job has never been so hard,” Loic Travers, the union’s deputy general secretary, said.
During the rally, demonstrators marched behind a banner displaying the message “The Republic, it’s us!” while humming France's national anthem. The allowance, which contributes to the calculation of national police officers' retirement benefits, has remained at the same level since 2019.
The protest comes as concerns grow over increasing fatigue and pressure within the police force. Reports indicated that CRS 8, a specialized riot police unit, was unable to participate in a demonstration on Tuesday after all its members requested medical consultations.
Meanwhile, the Un1te police union described the situation among its members as a “major wave of exhaustion and anger,” highlighting growing dissatisfaction over working conditions.
The demonstration took place at Place Beauvau and was organized by the Alliance Police Nationale union, whose representatives were scheduled to hold discussions with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez later that morning. The union is demanding that the current allowance increase from 28.8% to at least 35%.
Nunez has proposed gradually raising the rate to 33.5% by 2029, beginning with an initial adjustment in April 2027. However, police representatives have rejected the proposal as insufficient to address their demands.
“We’re not going to wait until the cows come home to get this risk bonus because the job has never been so hard,” Loic Travers, the union’s deputy general secretary, said.
During the rally, demonstrators marched behind a banner displaying the message “The Republic, it’s us!” while humming France's national anthem. The allowance, which contributes to the calculation of national police officers' retirement benefits, has remained at the same level since 2019.
The protest comes as concerns grow over increasing fatigue and pressure within the police force. Reports indicated that CRS 8, a specialized riot police unit, was unable to participate in a demonstration on Tuesday after all its members requested medical consultations.
Meanwhile, the Un1te police union described the situation among its members as a “major wave of exhaustion and anger,” highlighting growing dissatisfaction over working conditions.
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