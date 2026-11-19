Iran Says It Struck US Patriot Systems, Launch Sites in Kuwait
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry said late Wednesday that Iranian forces hit US Patriot air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms in self-defense.
In a statement, the ministry said the strikes were meant to counter the source of attacks on Iran and the infrastructure supporting them. It reaffirmed Tehran’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region and urged their governments to stop their territory from being used for attacks against Iran.
Earlier Wednesday, Iran’s army said its drones had targeted US Patriot systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
Kuwait condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty. Its military had earlier reported responding to “hostile” drones. Bahrain also said its air defenses had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks.
The exchange adds to tensions between Tehran and Washington that have persisted since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.
The two sides remain at odds over how to implement a June memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad. Disputes over sanctions, a US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have complicated efforts to end the war.
In a statement, the ministry said the strikes were meant to counter the source of attacks on Iran and the infrastructure supporting them. It reaffirmed Tehran’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region and urged their governments to stop their territory from being used for attacks against Iran.
Earlier Wednesday, Iran’s army said its drones had targeted US Patriot systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
Kuwait condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty. Its military had earlier reported responding to “hostile” drones. Bahrain also said its air defenses had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks.
The exchange adds to tensions between Tehran and Washington that have persisted since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.
The two sides remain at odds over how to implement a June memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad. Disputes over sanctions, a US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have complicated efforts to end the war.
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