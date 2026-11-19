MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) From Intelligent Dispatch to Smart Ports, Shenzhou Guangda Showcases New Logistics AI Applications at ALMAC in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Nov 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, took place in Hong Kong on 16 and 17 November 2026. This year's conference was themed“Driving Inclusive Growth through Innovation and Sustainability”. Beijing Shenzhou Guangda Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhou Guangda”) showcased its Intelligent Dispatch Agent, Intelligent Load Planning Agent and Smart Port Solution, demonstrating how AI can support road transport, air cargo load planning and cargo measurement at ports.

How AI Supports Day-to-Day Operations Across Three Logistics Scenarios

During the exhibition, Hong Kong Legislative Council members and representatives from the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council visited Shenzhou Guangda's booth to discuss AI applications in logistics and supply chains with the team. The booth also attracted logistics, shipping and supply chain professionals from multiple countries and regions, who stopped to learn about specific AI applications in transport dispatch, air cargo load planning and cargo measurement at ports.

In road transport, dispatchers need to assign vehicles in response to changing orders and verify mileage and estimate costs using actual vehicle routes. Shenzhou Guangda's Intelligent Dispatch Agent brings transport orders, vehicle resources, GPS tracks and operating costs into a unified analytical workflow. It supports mileage verification, transport capacity demand forecasting and transport cost estimation, providing a traceable basis for dispatch decisions and cost accounting.

In air cargo load planning, loading arrangements must account for cargo characteristics, available space, payload limits and centre-of-gravity constraints. The Intelligent Load Planning Agent can generate load plans based on shipment orders and loading rules, and validate payload and centre of gravity, helping on-site personnel position cargo and improve the utilisation of available loading space.

In port measurement operations, draft mark readings directly affect cargo weight calculations. Shenzhou Guangda's Smart Port Solution combines AI visual recognition with a vessel measurement model to support automated draft mark recognition, vessel draft calculations, cargo weight calculations and checks for anomalous data, assisting port personnel in completing measurement operations.

From Computing Infrastructure to Business Operations, How Shenzhou Guangda Delivers Enterprise AI Applications

The three exhibits draw on Shenzhou Guangda's accumulated capabilities in computing infrastructure development, industry application development and engineering delivery. The company can deploy computing servers, high-speed networks, distributed storage and other hardware, provide computing resource scheduling and optimisation services, and customise large AI models and enterprise AI agents around customers' business workflows. During implementation and maintenance, the company draws on its in-house Shenxing Service Cloud, nationwide delivery network and team of FDE on-site delivery engineers to coordinate personnel and spare parts, support deployment across multiple sites and provide ongoing technical support after launch.

As one of the typical application scenarios for Shenzhou Guangda's enterprise AI solutions, logistics and supply chains demonstrate the company's practical achievements in integrating AI technology with industry operations. Beyond logistics, the company's business also spans utilities, advanced manufacturing, software and information technology services, and other industries. Addressing the specific business needs of customers across these industries, the company provides AI solutions covering the full process, from computing resource deployment and optimisation and large-model and AI agent development to on-site implementation, delivery and ongoing maintenance. At the Hong Kong exhibition, the company used logistics and supply chains as a representative application scenario to showcase the results of integrating enterprise AI technology with actual business operations, demonstrating its end-to-end AI implementation and delivery capabilities to potential industry partners across the Asia-Pacific region.