MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has detected more than 134,000 botnet infections, over 2,000 websites hosting malicious content, and more than 300 cases of web defacement and DDoS attacks since the beginning of 2026, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks on Thursday, November 19, at the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy in Baku.

Asadov noted that monitoring conducted during the year had also enabled authorities to investigate the activities of 10 advanced persistent threat (APT) groups in detail.

He said that the rapid development of digital technologies was having a profound impact on countries' economic, political and security priorities. Technological advantage is no longer measured solely by innovation and economic growth, but has also become a factor in strategic influence and national security.

According to the deputy minister, the integration of artificial intelligence into various sectors is changing the nature of international relations, the balance of power between states and approaches to cybersecurity.

He stressed the importance of identifying risks arising from disinformation and deliberate information manipulation in a timely manner. Given the cross-border nature of these threats, international cooperation is no longer optional but essential.

Asadov said that relevant government agencies were implementing the objectives set out in Azerbaijan's Information Security and Cybersecurity Strategy for 2023–2027 and the 2026–2028 Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in Azerbaijan. The initiatives aim to improve the country's cybersecurity ecosystem and strengthen its readiness to address emerging challenges.

He said the main priorities were to strengthen national cybersecurity capabilities, improve the detection of cyber threats and develop coordinated incident response mechanisms.

In this regard, technical investigations, analysis of cyber threat intelligence, identification of security vulnerabilities and timely information sharing among relevant stakeholders are particularly important, he added.

Asadov noted that 60 organizations had joined a dedicated national platform for exchanging information on cyber threats and incidents. More than 28,000 threat indicators have been shared through the platform.

He said these figures demonstrated the scale of cyber threats and the importance of coordinated action. However, the objective was not limited to detecting threats, but also included preventing them in advance and minimizing the potential impact of incidents on public services.

The deputy minister also highlighted ongoing improvements to the legal framework for cybersecurity. A law adopted on July 14, 2026, provides for improved institutional governance in information security and cybersecurity, unified coordination mechanisms for responding to cyber threats, and the establishment of national computer emergency response teams (CERTs), a national security operations center (SOC) and digital forensics centers.

Asadov also emphasized the importance of developing human capital in cybersecurity.

"Even the most advanced protection systems cannot deliver the desired results if users fail to follow digital security rules," he said.

He added that public awareness campaigns, the development of professional expertise and improvements in digital literacy were integral to a long-term security strategy.

According to Asadov, more than 51,000 people were reached through over 800 awareness-raising events last year. In cooperation with partner organizations, more than four million warning notifications were sent to citizens, while educational posts on social media generated over 2.2 million views.

He also said that cybersecurity training sessions had been organized for schoolchildren in Azerbaijan's regions and that the CERT Kids platform had been launched. The platform combines cybersecurity awareness, education and analytical functions for children.

Asadov noted that the concepts of power and influence were being reshaped in the modern world. Under these conditions, a country's ability to maintain a resilient position in the digital environment depends not only on its technological capabilities, but also on its security capacity, human capital, institutional flexibility and ability to cooperate internationally.

He stressed that building a secure and resilient cyberspace could not be achieved by individual countries acting alone. The cross-border nature of cyber threats makes it essential to strengthen trust between states, exchange threat information promptly, prepare jointly for cyber incidents and develop practical mechanisms for international cooperation.

"We are ready to continue our efforts in this area, expand the exchange of experience with regional and international partners, and contribute to shaping a secure digital future," he added.