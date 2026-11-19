MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Nov 19 (NNN) -- Malaysia and Cambodia are preparing to mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, with enhanced parliamentary cooperation set as a key priority.

Malaysian Dewan Negara Deputy President Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, who is on a bilateral visit to the Kingdom, said both countries enjoy cordial relations, especially after Malaysia stepped in to broker a ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand over a border dispute last year.

“The Cambodian leadership is very happy and thanks Malaysia for its efforts during the conflict, and we would like to invite Senate President Hun Sen to Malaysia. He agreed to come because he wants to thank Malaysia, which brokered the ceasefire.

“My visit and his (Hun Sen's) visit are also to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, especially at the Senate level and Dewan Negara level,” Nur Jazlan told journalists at the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh this morning.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Cambodia were established on Aug 31, 1957, the same day Kuala Lumpur declared independence.

Besides meeting Hun Sen, Cambodia's former Prime Minister, Nur Jazlan also held a series of talks with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, and First Vice President of the Senate, Ouch Borith.

“Touching on bilateral issues, they want more investments from Malaysia, especially in food security.

“Cambodia is blessed with large areas of land, abundant affordable labour and investments from Malaysia could help create jobs for farmers and modernise the agriculture sector,” he said.

Another key agenda was strengthening the existing friendship group between members of the Cambodian and Malaysian senates, which he said will be a crucial communication platform.

Nur Jazlan arrived on Monday and will depart Phnom Penh on Friday.

--NNN