China Unionpay Attends APEC CEO Summit 2026, Discusses New Path For Asia-Pacific Digital Economy Cooperation
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – The APEC CEO Summit 2026 opened in Shenzhen, China on November 17. Dong Junfeng, Chairman of China UnionPay, attended the event and spoke during the panel discussion themed“Exploring a New Path for the Digital Economy Cooperation”. Drawing on UnionPay's practices in developing its global payment network, he shared insights into the trends of payment interoperability and digital inclusion.
The Asia-Pacific is one of the most active regions in digital payment technology innovation, and mobile payment penetration in China has reached 86 percent, said Mr. Dong. As a card scheme with global presence, UnionPay has been committed to advancing payment connectivity within the region in recent years, with interoperability already enabled with the major national payment networks, including ASPI (Indonesia), NAPAS (Vietnam), NETS (Singapore), PayNet (Malaysia), and ITMX (Thailand). Under such arrangements, UnionPay users can make cross-border QR code payments using familiar e-wallets, with no need to change payment methods or to open new accounts. At the same time, the bilateral model of payment connectivity cooperation is evolving into a multilateral one-a trend that is set to further facilitate trade, business exchanges, people-to-people interactions across the region.
“When it comes to our product portfolio, UnionPay is actively innovating mobile payments. We have integrated scan-to-pay and tap-to-pay via a single technical platform, and users can switch between the payment methods depending on their destination,” said Mr. Dong.“It's like the travel adapter that we use when going abroad-UnionPay offers multiple cross-border payment options.”
Mr. Dong emphasized that UnionPay upholds the idea of“payment without borders” and works alongside partners both at home and internationally to strengthen its global service capabilities. UnionPay's acceptance network now covers 183 countries and regions, and UnionPay cards have been issued in 86 markets. Outside the Chinese mainland, more than 110 million merchants accept UnionPay, including 53 million that take QR payments. Building on this foundation, the card scheme continues to deepen cooperation with other international payment networks for a more open and integrated ecosystem driven by shared benefits and success. Recently, UnionPay and Visa have launched a new round of collaboration on open interoperability that covers access to each other's networks, next-level payment facilitation, and intelligent commerce in a joint effort to explore sustainable partnership models in the industry.
On payment inclusion and UnionPay's practices, Mr. Dong said UnionPay aims to empower micro and small businesses and everyday people and enhance financial inclusion in the region through technological innovation and inclusive payment services. Staying focused on payments over the years, UnionPay has advanced inclusive payments across the board in the Asia-Pacific by taking action both at home and abroad. In China's mainland, UnionPay has worked with commercial banks to launch innovative financial payment products such as the Rural Revitalization Card and the Micro and Small Enterprise Card. Tailored to the different needs of agriculture-related individuals and entities as well as micro and small businesses, such products boost transaction activity in lower-tier markets and support the sound development of the real economy. Outside the Chinese mainland, UnionPay works with financial institutions, tech firms, and other partners in the various markets to improve their domestic payment infrastructures and promote digital payment services adapted to local user preferences. Following the launch of QR payment interoperability in markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam, there have been significant enhancements in the capability of local micro and small merchants to serve international business travelers and in their business performance overall.
For many years, UnionPay has been deeply engaged in the APEC multilateral cooperation framework and consistently supported the smooth flows of people, goods, trade, and capital across the region through practical actions. Moving forward, UnionPay will continue to expand its interconnected cross-border payment network, unlock the full value of its role as a connector and a multiplier, and upgrade technologies of digital inclusion and intelligent payments. It will work hand in hand with regional partners to build a retail payment ecosystem driven by diversity, inclusiveness, and collaboration, and inject lasting momentum into the high-quality, integrated development of the Asia-Pacific digital economy.
The Asia-Pacific is one of the most active regions in digital payment technology innovation, and mobile payment penetration in China has reached 86 percent, said Mr. Dong. As a card scheme with global presence, UnionPay has been committed to advancing payment connectivity within the region in recent years, with interoperability already enabled with the major national payment networks, including ASPI (Indonesia), NAPAS (Vietnam), NETS (Singapore), PayNet (Malaysia), and ITMX (Thailand). Under such arrangements, UnionPay users can make cross-border QR code payments using familiar e-wallets, with no need to change payment methods or to open new accounts. At the same time, the bilateral model of payment connectivity cooperation is evolving into a multilateral one-a trend that is set to further facilitate trade, business exchanges, people-to-people interactions across the region.
“When it comes to our product portfolio, UnionPay is actively innovating mobile payments. We have integrated scan-to-pay and tap-to-pay via a single technical platform, and users can switch between the payment methods depending on their destination,” said Mr. Dong.“It's like the travel adapter that we use when going abroad-UnionPay offers multiple cross-border payment options.”
Mr. Dong emphasized that UnionPay upholds the idea of“payment without borders” and works alongside partners both at home and internationally to strengthen its global service capabilities. UnionPay's acceptance network now covers 183 countries and regions, and UnionPay cards have been issued in 86 markets. Outside the Chinese mainland, more than 110 million merchants accept UnionPay, including 53 million that take QR payments. Building on this foundation, the card scheme continues to deepen cooperation with other international payment networks for a more open and integrated ecosystem driven by shared benefits and success. Recently, UnionPay and Visa have launched a new round of collaboration on open interoperability that covers access to each other's networks, next-level payment facilitation, and intelligent commerce in a joint effort to explore sustainable partnership models in the industry.
On payment inclusion and UnionPay's practices, Mr. Dong said UnionPay aims to empower micro and small businesses and everyday people and enhance financial inclusion in the region through technological innovation and inclusive payment services. Staying focused on payments over the years, UnionPay has advanced inclusive payments across the board in the Asia-Pacific by taking action both at home and abroad. In China's mainland, UnionPay has worked with commercial banks to launch innovative financial payment products such as the Rural Revitalization Card and the Micro and Small Enterprise Card. Tailored to the different needs of agriculture-related individuals and entities as well as micro and small businesses, such products boost transaction activity in lower-tier markets and support the sound development of the real economy. Outside the Chinese mainland, UnionPay works with financial institutions, tech firms, and other partners in the various markets to improve their domestic payment infrastructures and promote digital payment services adapted to local user preferences. Following the launch of QR payment interoperability in markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam, there have been significant enhancements in the capability of local micro and small merchants to serve international business travelers and in their business performance overall.
For many years, UnionPay has been deeply engaged in the APEC multilateral cooperation framework and consistently supported the smooth flows of people, goods, trade, and capital across the region through practical actions. Moving forward, UnionPay will continue to expand its interconnected cross-border payment network, unlock the full value of its role as a connector and a multiplier, and upgrade technologies of digital inclusion and intelligent payments. It will work hand in hand with regional partners to build a retail payment ecosystem driven by diversity, inclusiveness, and collaboration, and inject lasting momentum into the high-quality, integrated development of the Asia-Pacific digital economy.
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