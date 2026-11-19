Unionpay International Debuts Digital Trade Solution At CIIE 2026, Streamlining Cross-Border B2B Settlement For Global E-Commerce
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 - UnionPay International (UPI), together with Bank of China and Shanghai E&P International, today officially unveiled its Digital Trade Solution during the Ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE).
The launching event was attended by Larry Wang, Chief Executive Officer of UnionPay International; Wang Mengying, Vice President of Bank of China Shanghai Branch; Wei Xiaoming, Executive Deputy General Manager of Shanghai E&P International; and Li Jie, Vice President of Orient International (Holding), who represented the first participating enterprise.
The solution brings together two systems that have developed largely in parallel: the international framework for paperless invoicing, such as Peppol, and UnionPay's global switching and clearing network. By digitizing the trade information flow and the cross-border settlement flow, commercial contracts, invoices and customs declarations are matched against the payment instruction before a transaction is cleared. Exporters are paid in renminbi, credited promptly, while overseas importers settle using UnionPay commercial cards issued by their local banks.
The solution supports traditional cross-border trade and other emerging forms of trade. It is designed to address three pain points that slow down cross-border settlement-duplicated verification, lengthy payment routing and delayed fund receipt. Under the conventional model, buyers, sellers and banks verify their respective documentation separately, subjecting one shipment to repeated checks. Payments go through a long chain of correspondent banks, causing funds to take days to reach the recipient. By integrating trade data and payment information on a single work flow, the solution enables one-time verification. This shortens the payment chain and accelerates credit to exporters, while maintaining a full audit trail linking the shipment, order and payment.
The launch of the UnionPay Digital Trade Solution marks a pivotal step for UnionPay International in serving the real economy, facilitating cross-border trade and supporting high-standard development of e-commerce. UnionPay International will scale the solution beyond Shanghai by working with more Single Window operators, Chinese banks and card issuing partners in other markets.
The launching event was attended by Larry Wang, Chief Executive Officer of UnionPay International; Wang Mengying, Vice President of Bank of China Shanghai Branch; Wei Xiaoming, Executive Deputy General Manager of Shanghai E&P International; and Li Jie, Vice President of Orient International (Holding), who represented the first participating enterprise.
The solution brings together two systems that have developed largely in parallel: the international framework for paperless invoicing, such as Peppol, and UnionPay's global switching and clearing network. By digitizing the trade information flow and the cross-border settlement flow, commercial contracts, invoices and customs declarations are matched against the payment instruction before a transaction is cleared. Exporters are paid in renminbi, credited promptly, while overseas importers settle using UnionPay commercial cards issued by their local banks.
The solution supports traditional cross-border trade and other emerging forms of trade. It is designed to address three pain points that slow down cross-border settlement-duplicated verification, lengthy payment routing and delayed fund receipt. Under the conventional model, buyers, sellers and banks verify their respective documentation separately, subjecting one shipment to repeated checks. Payments go through a long chain of correspondent banks, causing funds to take days to reach the recipient. By integrating trade data and payment information on a single work flow, the solution enables one-time verification. This shortens the payment chain and accelerates credit to exporters, while maintaining a full audit trail linking the shipment, order and payment.
The launch of the UnionPay Digital Trade Solution marks a pivotal step for UnionPay International in serving the real economy, facilitating cross-border trade and supporting high-standard development of e-commerce. UnionPay International will scale the solution beyond Shanghai by working with more Single Window operators, Chinese banks and card issuing partners in other markets.
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