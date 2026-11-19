Direct measurement and optional SmartProbes support laboratories working with hipot testers, high-voltage power supplies, and insulation testers.

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calibration laboratories handle a changing mix of instruments, voltage ranges, and measurement requirements. For commercial calibration providers and internal metrology departments, the challenge is to maintain suitable measurement capability while managing the practical work of configuring, performing, and documenting each job. The Vitrek 4700 Precision High Voltage Meter supports the voltage-measurement portion of calibration and verification procedures for hipot testers, high-voltage power supplies, and insulation testers. By combining direct high-voltage measurement with optional range-extending SmartProbes, the 4700 provides a common measurement platform for a variety of recurring laboratory tasks.For measurements up to 10 kV DC or AC RMS, the 4700's direct input eliminates the need for an external high-voltage probe. Applications above the direct-input range can use compatible Vitrek SmartProbes, selected according to the required voltage, measurement type, and operating conditions.Key capabilities include:.Flexible measurement configurations: Direct input for measurements up to 10 kV DC or AC RMS, with compatibleSmartProbes available for higher-voltage applications..Probe calibration data management: Each SmartProbe stores its own calibration data, which downloads to the 4700 whenconnected..Clear measurement display: A color touchscreen supports measurement selection and simultaneous display of AC and DCvoltage content..Programmable operation: Standard Ethernet and serial interfaces, plus optional GPIB, support integration into laboratory-developed automated procedures..Voltage behavior over time: Chart Mode helps users examine source drift, ramp behavior, overshoot, and sag.For laboratories supporting multiple equipment types, these capabilities allow the measurement configuration to follow the job. Technicians can use the direct input where appropriate and select a compatible probe when the application requires a different range or input characteristic.The 4700 also supports laboratories developing repeatable acquisition and reporting workflows. Programmable control allows measurement settings and reading acquisition to be incorporated into an automated system, while Chart Mode provides an additional tool for investigating how a high-voltage source behaves over time.Selection of the meter configuration, probe, and settings remains specific to the equipment and approved calibration procedure. The 4700 supports voltage measurement; verification of other instrument functions requires the appropriate equipment and methods. For calibration teams evaluating their high-voltage measurement capabilities, the 4700 offers a platform that can serve recurring work across several instrument categories.To discuss a calibration application or request a demonstration, visit Vitrek's 4700 product page.

Suzy Abbott

Vitrek

+1 815-838-0005

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vitrek 4700 Supports High-Voltage Calibration Across a Varied Instrument Workload News Provided By Creative Marketing Designs November 19, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.