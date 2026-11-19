KY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Vice President of People and Culture, Darby Starnes Connects Business Objectives With Meaningful People Strategies in HR Outsourcing and Organizational DevelopmentWaddy, Kentucky – Darby Starnes is a change management and organizational development leader with more than 25 years of experience in HR outsourcing, talent management, and professional services. She currently serves as Vice President of People and Culture, where she influences organizational strategy, develops future leaders, and helps organizations navigate change successfully. Darby is recognized for her ability to link business objectives with meaningful people strategies. The programs she creates are designed to strengthen engagement, retention, and organizational effectiveness. Her areas of specialty include talent management, employee relations, organizational development, change management, and client-facing HR outsourcing. Her credentials include CCMP, Prosci, CPTD, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, and CDE, reflecting a career built on continuous professional development.Darby began her career as a technology recruiter, a role in which she came to recognize how important it is to help individuals reskill and prepare for evolving workforce demands. That early insight shaped the direction of her work. Over the years, she has held progressive leadership roles focused on talent strategy, employee relations, organizational development, change management, and transformation. She has become well known for client-facing talent and change solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Her expertise spans leadership development, executive coaching, learning and development, change management, culture transformation, and HR consulting.Her education reflects the same breadth. Darby earned a BA in Psychology from Bellarmine University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Phoenix, and she also studied Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities at the University of Mississippi. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership. A dedicated lifelong learner, she holds more than 15 professional certifications, among them the Certified Change Management Professional (CCMP), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Prosci Certified Change Practitioner, UKG Ready, The Five Behaviors, and Everything DiSC certifications. She is a member of National SHRM, Louisville SHRM, ACMP, Prosci, ATD, and PMI, and she speaks both English and Finnish.Darby attributes her success to staying curious, leading with compassion, and genuinely caring about the experiences of others. She makes time to listen, understand individual needs, and build meaningful connections with the people she works with. Her ability to translate those insights into actionable solutions has allowed her to bridge perspectives, identify opportunities, and create meaningful outcomes. By remaining open-minded, empathetic, and focused on understanding others, she has navigated challenges and continued to grow both personally and professionally. The best career advice she has received is simple and enduring: do not let the hard days win.For young women entering her industry, Darby recommends investing in people and taking the time to truly understand the business beyond their specific role. In human resources especially, she sees it as essential to understand an organization's goals, challenges, and operations while building strong relationships with employees and leaders. She encourages them to learn the difference between empathy and agreement, since listening to and supporting others does not always mean sharing the same perspective. She also urges them not to shy away from difficult conversations, which are often where the greatest growth and positive change happen. Above all, she wants them to stay curious, keep learning, and never give up, knowing that they are supported, valued, and that their contributions matter. She closes that advice with a reminder to keep moving forward with confidence and purpose.Darby sees artificial intelligence as both the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity in her field right now. AI is a significant disruptor, yet it also opens the door to rethinking processes, improving efficiency, and exploring new ways of working. The transformation can feel uncertain, particularly for a workforce made up of multiple generations with different experiences and comfort levels with technology. Even so, she views it as a chance for learning, adaptation, and growth. In her view, embracing change, supporting employees through the transition, and finding the right balance between technology and the human experience will be essential going forward.The values that matter most to Darby, at work and at home, are dedication, compassion, responsibility, and a commitment to continuously nurture and grow. Outside of work, she embraces a farming lifestyle and runs a mini cow farm, caring every day for turkeys, chickens, cows, goats, and other animals. From early mornings to late evenings, she devotes time to cultivating and caring for the lives entrusted to her. Farming has reinforced for her the importance of patience, consistency, and showing up every day with purpose. Those same principles guide her professionally as she invests in people, builds relationships, and creates environments where individuals can thrive.Darby is equally committed to advancing her profession and sharing her expertise. She serves as Director of Certifications for Louisville SHRM, volunteering her time to teach certification preparation courses pro bono. She also serves as a course facilitator with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, supporting the professional growth of future leaders. She has been an ACMP member for more than five years, an affiliation that keeps her connected to fellow change practitioners. Through these roles, she helps fellow HR practitioners build the knowledge and confidence to move their careers forward. Her profile notes that she has received five awards. Even after more than 25 years in the field, she continues to expand her own knowledge as readily as she shares it.Across more than two decades of work, Darby has shown how curiosity, empathy, and deep listening can turn people strategy into real organizational results. Her journey from technology recruiter to executive leader, her ongoing doctoral studies, and her generous volunteer teaching all reflect a belief that growth is a daily practice. For her, success comes from continuous growth, care, and the willingness to nurture both people and opportunities every day, a philosophy that defines the lasting contribution of Darby Starnes.Learn More about Darby Starnes:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Darby Starnes, Guides Organizations Through Change With Curiosity, Compassion & People-First Strategy News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 07:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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