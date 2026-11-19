MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has surpassed SpaceX with an $81.3 billion initial public offering (IPO), setting a new record for the largest stock market debut in history.

The company's shares were priced at $83 each, putting its market capitalization at approximately $1.5 trillion. In addition, a $26 billion private placement brought the total amount raised through the IPO and private placement to $107.3 billion.

Anthropic's $81.3 billion IPO surpassed the $75 billion share offering conducted by SpaceX in June, making it the largest IPO ever recorded.

The offering price of Anthropic shares was set at $83, above the previously established range of $70-$78. As part of the IPO, the company sold 956.4 million shares, while its seven founders offered another 23.6 million shares. This brought the total number of shares offered to investors to 980 million.

Including stock options and restricted shares, the company's market capitalization on a fully diluted basis was estimated at approximately $1.5 trillion.

Alongside the IPO, Anthropic also completed a $26 billion private placement involving Google's parent company Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Microsoft. As a result, the total funds raised by Anthropic and its founders through the IPO and private placement reached $107.3 billion.

Anthropic, the creator of the Claude artificial intelligence model, also attracted attention as the first major advanced AI laboratory to list its shares on a stock exchange. Its IPO highlights the continued interest among investors in the growth prospects of the artificial intelligence industry.

The listing comes amid intensifying debate over the valuation of companies operating in the sector and the substantial costs associated with their development. It also marks an important stage in the evolution of AI investment in global financial markets, as investor interest extends beyond chipmakers and infrastructure providers to companies developing AI platforms such as Claude.

The expanding use of these platforms across business, science, public administration and healthcare is strengthening investor expectations for future growth.

However, the IPO comes at a time when concerns over elevated valuations of AI companies and rising infrastructure expenditures are putting pressure on the market. The substantial financial resources required to develop and operate advanced AI models have also intensified discussions about the industry's long-term profitability.