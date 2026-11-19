Prosecutor Questions Schiff's Oversight Activities Targeting Trump Allies
(MENAFN) A US prosecutor has accused Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California of abusing his congressional oversight authority to investigate individuals connected to President Donald Trump, directing the lawmaker to retain all documents and communications related to the matter.
"Because you missed when you targeted the President, you are now coming for what appears to be any private citizen around him," Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron F. Reitz wrote in a formal evidence-preservation letter. "Payback is not a legitimate legislative purpose."
The latest notice adds to a series of evidence-preservation demands issued by the Justice Department following Republican setbacks in the 2026 midterm elections. Earlier this month, Reitz sent similar letters to Democratic lawmakers Elissa Slotkin, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Robert Garcia.
Reitz claimed that Schiff had developed what he described as a "target list" of private US citizens, allegedly using concerns over "potential corruption" to justify investigations into private companies, contributors to the White House ballroom project, the anniversary organization Freedom 250 and the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
The prosecutor also accused the senator of threatening criminal contempt proceedings without first issuing subpoenas and attempting to "weaponize investigations" for political purposes.
Invoking federal civil rights legislation, Reitz instructed Schiff, his congressional aides, advisers and campaign employees to preserve all relevant records. He also demanded written confirmation that the instructions had been followed by 6 pm local time (2300 GMT) on Nov. 25, stating that the purpose was to "see what’s really going on."
Schiff has yet to issue a public response to the allegations. The letter warns that failure to comply could expose the senator to "sanctions, adverse-inference instructions, or other penalties" as well as "significant legal consequences."
"Because you missed when you targeted the President, you are now coming for what appears to be any private citizen around him," Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron F. Reitz wrote in a formal evidence-preservation letter. "Payback is not a legitimate legislative purpose."
The latest notice adds to a series of evidence-preservation demands issued by the Justice Department following Republican setbacks in the 2026 midterm elections. Earlier this month, Reitz sent similar letters to Democratic lawmakers Elissa Slotkin, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Robert Garcia.
Reitz claimed that Schiff had developed what he described as a "target list" of private US citizens, allegedly using concerns over "potential corruption" to justify investigations into private companies, contributors to the White House ballroom project, the anniversary organization Freedom 250 and the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
The prosecutor also accused the senator of threatening criminal contempt proceedings without first issuing subpoenas and attempting to "weaponize investigations" for political purposes.
Invoking federal civil rights legislation, Reitz instructed Schiff, his congressional aides, advisers and campaign employees to preserve all relevant records. He also demanded written confirmation that the instructions had been followed by 6 pm local time (2300 GMT) on Nov. 25, stating that the purpose was to "see what’s really going on."
Schiff has yet to issue a public response to the allegations. The letter warns that failure to comply could expose the senator to "sanctions, adverse-inference instructions, or other penalties" as well as "significant legal consequences."
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