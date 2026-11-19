MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at four premises linked to Mohammad Afzal Alam, Block Pramukh of Bajpatti in Sitamarhi district, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

An FIR has been registered against Alam at the Economic Offences Police Station under Case No. 33/26, following an investigation based on information received from reliable sources.

According to the EOU, preliminary findings indicate that Alam allegedly accumulated assets worth Rs 1,25,03,500 beyond his known sources of income.

The suspected disproportionate assets are approximately 259.94 per cent higher than his total known and legitimate income.

The case has been registered under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

After obtaining search warrants from the Special Vigilance Court in Muzaffarpur, EOU teams carried out simultaneous searches at four locations under the supervision of officers holding the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The premises searched include Alam's ancestral house and private residence in Harpurwa village under Bajpatti police station in Sitamarhi district, his official office at the Bajpatti block headquarters, and another private residence in Maksudpur village under Aurai police station in Muzaffarpur district.

During the searches, separate EOU teams examined documents, cash and papers relating to investments and financial transactions to establish the extent of the alleged illegal assets.

Alam was elected as a Panchayat Samiti member in December 2021 and subsequently became the Bajpatti Block Pramukh.

The EOU alleges that after assuming the position, he misused his official authority and accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In a statement, Bihar Police Headquarters said that a detailed account of the items recovered and other findings would be made available after the search operations at all four locations are completed.

The raids and registration of the FIR have triggered a stir among local administrative circles and Panchayat representatives.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the suspected assets and determine whether others were involved.