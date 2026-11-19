MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) With India's manufacturing growth consistently outperforming overall growth, the country is poised to enter a new phase of strong and sustained growth, Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said here on Thursday.

He highlighted that recent data indicates growth is becoming increasingly broad-based on the back of the 'Make in India' campaign. Non-oil, non-petrochemical, and non-jewellery exports have returned to high double-digit growth, which is a matter of considerable reassurance and satisfaction. The challenge is to maintain this momentum over the next 20 years, he added.

Referring to the recent World Bank report and the Consumption Expenditure Surveys, Chawla said,“As India moves from 'Garibi Hatao' to 'Viksit Bharat', financing this vision becomes increasingly important and requires careful consideration and strategic planning.”

India has achieved real GDP growth of over 7 per cent ever since recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world. India is also emerging as a major contributor to global economic growth and will continue to play an important role as it moves towards 2047, Chawla said.

He also underlined that India has lifted 50 crore people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, the fastest decline in poverty ever recorded in the history of any country.

The top official also highlighted that demat accounts increased from about 3.6 crore in 2019 to 25 crore last month, an increase of more than six times. Assets under management in the mutual fund industry have grown from Rs 15 lakh crore in 2016 to Rs 84 lakh crore in October this year, an increase of about five to six times, while average monthly SIP inflow stood at Rs 32,000 crore in September.

“This represents the true democratisation of capital markets, a watershed moment that must be built upon to finance Viksit Bharat,” Chawla noted.

He further stated that mobile phones, smartphones, internet and digital connectivity have now reached about 90 per cent of the country, including rural areas. In FY 2025-26, UPI and other digital payment systems recorded 25,000 crore transactions worth Rs 314 lakh crore, almost equivalent to the size of India's economy.

India now has 55 crore UPI users, 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts with deposits exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore, and 134 crore active Aadhaar numbers. This is an enormous financial ecosystem in which every Indian is a participant, he added.