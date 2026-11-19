MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently recalled his experience of working with actor Dhanush in the 2015 film Shamitabh.

He praised the actor for his versatility and ability to completely immerse himself in his characters. The actor spoke about Dhanush on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 while interacting with contestant Kedarnath Sahu, who revealed that he is a huge fan of the South star. Amitabh agreed with him and said that he too is a big admirer of Dhanush.

Recalling their collaboration, Amitabh said,“Bhaisahab apne kaha aap Dhanushji ke bohot bade fan hain, aap aur humme ek cheez hain ki hum bhi unke bohot bade fan hain. Manvayar, sach bolu toh voh adhbudh kalakaar hain aur aap unko koi bhi abhinay karne ko boliye puri tarah uss mein ghus jaate hain aur naachte bhi bohot ache hain. Hume unke saath ek film (Shamitabh) mein kaam kiya tha aur humare liye bohot bada saubhagya tha aur kaafi suna tha unke baare mein aur kaafi jaankari bhi thi unke baare mein lekin unse mulakat hui aur unke saath kaam kiya humne aur unka kaam dekha aur sahi mein bahut hi adhbudh kalakaar hain voh.”

(You said that you are a huge fan of Dhanush, and you and I have one thing in common, I am also a huge fan of his. To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist. Ask him to perform any role and he completely immerses himself in it. He is also a very good dancer. I had the opportunity to work with him in Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege for me. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. And truly, he is an extraordinary artiste)

Talking about R Balki's Shamitabh, the film brought together Amitabh, Dhanush and Akshara Haasan, who made her acting debut with the film. It was released in theatres on February 6, 2015.

The film revolved around Dhanush's character Daanish, a mute aspiring actor who dreams of becoming a film star. Amitabh essayed the role of Amitabh Sinha, a failed actor with a powerful voice. The two join forces, with Amitabh lending his voice to Daanish, eventually creating the screen identity of“Shamitabh”.

Shamitabh was directed by R. Balki and featured music by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. The soundtrack included songs such as Ishq-e-Fillum, Sha Sha Sha Mi Mi Mi, Piddly Si Baatein, Stereophonic Sannata and Thappad.

One of the songs that became a hit was“Piddly Si Baatein”, which was sung by Amitabh himself.

–IANS

rd/