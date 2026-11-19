MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Sharvari Wagh took a trip down memory lane as she appeared on the reality show Indian Idol Legends Return.

She recalled how the iconic song Pal, performed by the finalists of the first season of Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana and Prajakta Shukre, had become a part of her school memories.

Sharvari, who appeared on the show, revealed that she was a huge fan of the singers and remembered performing the song herself during her school farewell. Sharing the nostalgic memory, she said,“Main bahut badi fan hoon aapki, and mujhe aaj bhi yaad hai ki jab aap logon ne 'Pal' gaya tha, aap teeno ne. I remember humne hamare school ke farewell pe bahut hi bura version uska gaya tha, aur jiska video main kahin pe aane nahi dungi. But thank you so much, aap logon ne kya iconic gaana gaya hai! And I think sabne woh gaana kahin na kahin toh gaya hai.”

(I am a huge fan of yours, and I still remember when the three of you sang 'Pal'. I remember we sang a really bad version of it at our school farewell, and I will never let that video see the light of day! But thank you so much. What an iconic song you all sang! I think everyone has sung that song at some point or another)

Talking about Pal, the song became one of the memorable songs associated with the first season of Indian Idol. The season, which aired in 2004-05, introduced audiences to Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana and Prajakta Shukre, who went on to establish themselves in the music industry.

The episode also featured a fun interaction between actor Ayushmann Khurrana, singer Amit Sana and judge Himesh Reshammiya. Turning into Amit's personal style coach, Ayushmann invited him on stage and encouraged him to bring out his more confident and“badass” side.

Ayushmann began by telling Amit,“Awaaz mein base laaye thoda sa, base bahut zaroori hai.” The two then did a ramp walk before Ayushmann brought Himesh into the conversation.

Recalling Himesh's familiar questions to singers, Ayushmann said,“Himesh sir, aap hamesha poochte ho na, normal gaaun ya naak se gaaun?” Himesh instantly played along and replied,“Naak se.”

Ayushmann then turned the question around and asked Himesh,“Aaj main aapse poochna chahta hoon ki normal bajaaun ya khatarnak se bajaaun?” Himesh responded without hesitation,“Khatarnak se.”

Taking the cue, Ayushmann asked Amit to repeat his lines in a more badass style. Amit followed his instructions and delivered the lines with full attitude, leaving the guests and audience entertained. Himesh, surprised by the sudden transformation, reacted,“Kya ho gaya tumhe?”

For the uninitiated, Sharvari and Ayushmann are all set for the release of their upcoming movie, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

–IANS

rd/