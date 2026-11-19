Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived, ending a 13-year wait for a new main instalment in Rockstar Games' popular gaming series. Players began downloading the massive game on November 10, ahead of its November 19 release.

The world was waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), but the arrival of one of the most anticipated video games in years brought a different question: Could the internet handle millions of people downloading a game at almost the same time?

The answer, fortunately, was yes. Despite enormous demand for the game, the internet did not collapse. Instead, a clever combination of technology, multiple download networks and a system that directs users to different servers helped manage the rush. A study by the Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC) has now explained how it happened, including the role of a technique once described as 'stupid DNS tricks'.

The findings offer an interesting look at what happens behind the scenes when millions of people press the same download button.

Grand Theft Auto, popularly known as GTA, is a series of action-adventure video games developed by Rockstar Games. It allows players to enter a large virtual city, explore its streets, drive cars, meet different characters and take part in a story. Unlike many simple games that ask players to complete one level before moving to the next, GTA offers a much bigger world to explore. Players can follow the main story or spend time discovering different activities and places within the game.

The name Grand Theft Auto refers to stealing a vehicle, but the game involves much more than that. Its fictional worlds are inspired by real American cities and feature police departments, businesses, roads, neighbourhoods and everyday city life. Players generally control a central character who becomes involved in a series of criminal adventures.

They complete missions, make decisions and interact with other characters as the story develops. The game also allows considerable freedom to move around its virtual world. However, GTA is designed for adults, not young children. Its latest instalment carries content warnings for violence, strong language, nudity, sexual content and drug and alcohol references. It is important to understand that GTA is a fictional entertainment product, not a guide to real-life behaviour.

Why is everyone so excited about GTA VI?

The excitement around GTA VI is not simply because another video game is being released. It is the next major instalment in a series that has built a huge following over several decades. Its previous main instalment, Grand Theft Auto V, arrived in 2013.

That means fans have waited around 13 years for a new numbered entry in the series. During this time, GTA V continued to attract players, particularly through GTA Online, its multiplayer world where people can play together, complete activities and interact with others.

Another reason for the excitement is the scale of the new game. Rockstar Games has created a fictional American state called Leonida, with Vice City at its centre. The game follows two main characters, Jason and Lucia, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy. Its trailers and promotional material have shown busy streets, beaches, vehicles, nightlife and a detailed virtual world.

Fans have spent years discussing its characters, locations, graphics and possible gameplay features. For many, this is not just another release but a chance to return to a familiar gaming universe with a completely new story. The long wait, the popularity of its predecessor and the developer's reputation have all contributed to the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the launch.

Rockstar Games began allowing customers who had pre-ordered GTA VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to download the game on November 10, ahead of its official release on November 19, 2026.

This process is called pre-loading. It allows people to download the game files before launch day so they do not have to wait for a large download when the game becomes playable.

According to Rockstar, the download requires up to 212GB of storage space, depending on the device. That is a substantial amount of data for a single game.

Now imagine millions of people around the world trying to download more than 200GB of data within a short period. The demand could put enormous pressure on the networks responsible for delivering those files.

This was precisely the challenge RIPE NCC researchers wanted to understand. Data scientist Emile Aben, working with Alun Davies and James Cowie, used the organisation's RIPE Atlas measurement network to examine where the downloads were coming from and how the internet was handling the demand.

DNS stands for Domain Name System. Think of it as the internet's phone directory.

When someone types a website address into a browser, DNS helps find the numerical internet address of the server hosting that website. Computers use these numerical addresses to communicate with one another.

A similar process happens when a gaming console starts downloading GTA VI. It needs to find the right server from which it can collect the game files.

However, there is a clever way to make this process more efficient. Instead of sending every player to one server, DNS can direct people in different locations to different download servers.

This is known as GeoDNS, or geographical DNS. In simple terms, it means that the internet can give different directions to different users depending on where they are connecting from.

The RIPE researchers found that this technique played an important role in distributing GTA VI download traffic across several networks.

The phrase sounds unusual, but it refers to a way of using DNS to control where internet traffic goes.

Computer scientist Paul Vixie, known for his major contributions to DNS, once described techniques such as GeoDNS as 'stupid DNS tricks', reported The Register. The researchers referred to this description in their analysis.

The idea is straightforward. A person downloading a file in Los Angeles does not necessarily need to connect to the same server as someone downloading it in Tokyo or Istanbul.

RIPE's measurements showed exactly this kind of difference. A PlayStation download request from Los Angeles was directed towards a Fastly server. A similar request from Tokyo was directed towards Google Cloud, while a connection from Istanbul pointed towards Amazon's CloudFront network.

Researchers also examined a connection from Shanghai, China. It followed a longer chain of server addresses and eventually reached infrastructure associated with Alibaba Cloud. This suggested that some regions received specialised treatment.

In other words, the same game could be delivered through different networks depending on where the player was located.

What are CDNs and how did they help?

Another important part of the process involved Content Delivery Networks, commonly called CDNs.

A CDN is a group of servers spread across different locations. These servers keep copies of digital content so that people can access it without always connecting to one central location.

Think of it as a company keeping copies of a product in warehouses across different cities instead of sending every order from one distant warehouse. Customers can receive their orders from a nearby location, saving time and reducing pressure on the main distribution centre.

The same principle applies to internet downloads.

RIPE found that PlayStation downloads used networks operated by Fastly, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other providers, including Google Cloud. Xbox relied heavily on Fastly and also used Akamai, among other networks.

Using multiple CDNs meant that the enormous download demand could be divided between different providers rather than being pushed through a single network.

No. However, that does not mean the download went unnoticed.

Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), where different internet networks connect and exchange data, reported record traffic levels during the pre-loading period. RIPE researchers also found that these exchanges were carrying a significant share of the measured download paths.

An IXP is similar to a busy junction where different roads meet. It allows internet networks to exchange information directly rather than sending all traffic through longer routes.

The researchers found that between 10 and 30 per cent of the measured paths passed through an IXP, depending on the gaming platform and internet protocol used.

Their measurements also showed a median latency of eight milliseconds for paths involving an IXP, compared with 10 milliseconds for other paths. However, the researchers cautioned that this does not prove IXPs themselves caused faster connections.

Importantly, the study did not claim that every part of the internet escaped congestion or that no users experienced download problems. It showed how the infrastructure helped distribute an exceptionally large demand without causing a widespread internet failure.

The biggest lesson is that the internet needs careful planning to handle sudden increases in demand.

When millions of people download the same large file, sending everyone to one server can create serious problems. Distributing the work across several networks and directing users towards suitable download locations makes the process more manageable.

RIPE's findings also have significance beyond gaming. The internet carries much more than entertainment. It supports banking, communication, businesses, hospitals and other essential services.

If a huge game download consumes too much capacity on long-distance connections, it could affect other types of online activity sharing the same infrastructure.

As researcher Emile Aben explained, keeping downloads closer to users helps leave capacity on long-distance links available for other purposes.

GTA VI may have kept millions of players busy on launch day, but its pre-loading period also offered a lesson in internet engineering. Behind the simple act of pressing a download button, several networks and technologies worked together to make sure the rest of the digital world could keep moving.