A sickening video that has gone viral on social media has sparked outrage and debate after claims a woman wrongly pronounced dead was shoved into a crematorium furnace while still alive.

According to the viral narration accompanying the footage, people present at the crematorium allegedly heard screams and cries coming from inside the burning chamber shortly after the body was placed inside. When those present reportedly opened the furnace door, it was allegedly too late to save her.

The shocking claim has triggered questions about medical negligence, death confirmation and the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

What Does The Viral Video Show?

The clip, about 23 seconds long, shows a crematorium furnace with flames burning inside. A body wrapped in white cloth can be seen on a stretcher positioned near the furnace, with several people gathered around the chamber.

Some were seen filming the proceedings on their mobile phones. At one point, people approach the furnace opening and appear to react to something inside.

The footage has been shared alongside claims that a woman was mistakenly pronounced dead and subsequently placed inside the cremation chamber. The accompanying description further alleges that screams were heard from inside the furnace.

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No Official Confirmation Of The Incident

Despite the disturbing claims, several crucial details remain unverified. The woman's identity, the exact location of the crematorium and the date when the footage was recorded have not been independently established.

There is also no confirmed information from police or medical authorities establishing that the woman was alive when she was placed inside the furnace.

While the video has evoked strong reactions online, the visuals themselves do not prove if the alleged screams were genuine or if the incident happened as claimed in the viral caption.

The video has triggered a renewed debate on the need to ascertain death properly before performing last rites. It has also raised questions about the authenticity of viral footage that is posted without enough context.