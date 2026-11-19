MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote about the meeting in a Faceboo post.

"We discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and economic resilience through investment and business innovation. This is something we need to actively pursue together with American and European businesses right now," Zelensky said.

He also noted that Ukraine continues to maintain communication with the United States at various levels.

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"We outlined key objectives in these areas for the coming months, as well as major events where Ukraine must remain at the center of attention. The schedule will be busy. It is important that all of our foreign policy engagement continues to be as substantive as possible," the president said, thanking Markarova for her active work.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF) approved a record investment package for projects aligned with the shared economic and strategic interests of Ukraine and the United States.