MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Security forces have killed 22 militants in intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, the military's media wing said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan on November 16 and 17, successfully targeting a militant hideout.

In separate operations in Bannu, security forces targeted militant hideouts at two locations, killing six militants, while another militant was killed during an operation in Tank.

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The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants killed during the operations.

It added that clearance operations were underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the areas.