MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the team management's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, insisting there was nothing wrong with the fast bowler and that the combination selected was considered the best suited to the conditions at the Basin Reserve.

Siraj, who featured in both Tests during India's tour of Sri Lanka, was overlooked as the visitors went in with four seamers and Washington Sundar as their spin option for the series opener. Asked whether, in hindsight, leaving out the experienced pacer was a mistake, Kotak stood by the selection.

“I personally don't think it was a wrong decision, no,” Kotak told the media at the press conference after Day 1.

The question over Siraj's omission also prompted concerns about his limited game time since arriving in New Zealand, having featured in only two matches, an India A game and the fifth ODI, despite being part of the wider group during the preparations for the Test series.

Kotak, however, dismissed any suggestion of a problem involving the fast bowler and reiterated that the selection was based on the team management's assessment of the conditions and the available options.

“There is nothing wrong. I mean I can't see anything wrong. Like I said, that's the best possible XI the team management thought it was and that is the one which played. Sri Lanka, obviously it was different conditions. And Siraj played both the Tests there. But there is nothing wrong with anyone. So it's absolutely fine.”

Kotak also addressed the pace set by Anshul Kamboj, whose speed appeared to dip at times as the innings progressed. He maintained that the young seamer had bowled quicker at times during the day, while underscoring the importance of pace on a surface with thick grass.

“Apart from that, I just think Kamboj bowled quick only...the third spell he bowled was around 129-130, or a couple around 126. Yes, definitely pace matters when it's a thick grass. Because if the pace is low, then in the uneven movement, the batsman will get time. Which is obvious. So that is fine. Siraj also is a world-class bowler. There is nothing like that. On a day, for this match, if this is the best possible bowling attack we thought, this is the best possible bowling attack we have.”

Explaining the thinking behind the four-pronged pace attack, Kotak said India prioritised a combination of bowlers who could generate pace, seam movement and swing on a surface that had considerable grass and was expected to offer assistance, particularly early in the match.

“One obviously is pace. Putting it shortly, I would say two seam the ball well, two swing the ball well. And obviously pace is one thing because when you are playing on a wicket, which is a little damp, soft to start with, with a lot of grass, obviously one with a height, which gives a bounce. And this is just the first day. There will be some dents. It will be second, third and fourth innings also. So when you pick an XI, you think about all four or five days it will go on. It's not just one day. So I think that's the best possible bowling attack we felt. And that's the one which played.”

India's selection also saw Ravindra Jadeja miss out, with Washington preferred as the sole specialist spin option. Kotak explained that the presence of four left-handers in New Zealand's top order was among the factors that influenced the choice of an off-spinner.

“See, in these conditions, when you have 15-16 players like this, then according to the condition and opposition, four left-handed players in the top order, according to that obviously an off-spinner was preferred.”

India's decision to field after winning the toss brought early rewards, as their seamers reduced New Zealand to 60/4 by lunch and then dismissed Tom Blundell, leaving the hosts at 70/5. However, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips responded with an unbeaten 173-run stand, taking New Zealand to 243/5 at stumps on the opening day.