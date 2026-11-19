MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

MANILA, Nov. 19 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa participated Thursday in a specialized session reviewing national efforts to combat violence against children during the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Manila, Philippines.

During the session, Bani Mustafa highlighted Jordan's key achievements in implementing the eight national commitments announced at the 2024 Bogota conference. She noted that these efforts culminated in adopting the National Multi-Sectoral Plan for Prevention and Response to Child Protection, Domestic Violence, and Violence Against Women and Girls, alongside the National Policy for Early Childhood Development and Care.

Reaffirming the Kingdom's pledge to sustain momentum, Bani Mustafa outlined two new national commitments extending through the end of 2030.

The first commitment focuses on providing safe and inclusive schools by institutionalizing national programs that foster protective educational environments, with particular emphasis on children with disabilities, while strengthening the capacities of teaching and administrative staff.

The second commitment targets child protection in the digital environment by bolstering effective online response mechanisms, upgrading prevention, protection, and reporting systems, and building the capacities of public, private, and civil society personnel to efficiently address digital violence.

//Petra// AA