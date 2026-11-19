MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

DEAD SEA, Nov. 19 (Petra) – Jordan on Thursday signed a $6.6 billion agreement with lead developer Meridiam to launch executive works on the Aqaba–Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference at the Dead Sea.

Witnessed by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, the agreement was signed by Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud and Meridiam CEO Thierry Déau in the presence of Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, following Wednesday's royal-patronage cornerstone ceremony.

As the largest strategic investment in the Kingdom's history, the mega-project is financed through a broad national and international partnership uniting the government, private sector, Jordanian banks, international financial institutions, and donors.

The carrier will supply 300 million cubic meters of desalinated drinking water annually from the Gulf of Aqaba–covering roughly 40 percent of Jordan's drinking water demand–with pumping scheduled to begin by the end of 2030.

Infrastructure components include a 417-kilometer pipeline from Aqaba to Amman with pumping systems lifting water up to 1,100 meters above sea level, alongside 300-megawatt solar power facilities generating around 30 percent of the project's electricity needs.

Once operational, the project will raise annual per capita water availability from 60 to 110 cubic meters and triple weekly water supply across governorates from one day to three days.

Implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the project is being developed by a consortium led by French infrastructure firm Meridiam alongside global water group Suez as technical and operational partner.

//Petra// AA