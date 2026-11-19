MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 19 (Petra) – The Embassy of the Czech Republic in Jordan on Wednesday launched the "Schools Innovation Labs" project in partnership with the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), the initiative's implementing partner, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development.

The launch featured the inauguration of the first 3D printing lab at the King Abdullah II School for Excellence in Muqabalain. Attending the ceremony were Czech Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Kučerová, CPF CEO Tamam Mango, Czech Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Sechter, Ministry of Education Secretary-General for Educational Affairs Sahar Al-Shakhatreh, and Director of the Student Affairs Department Juma'a Al Saud.

Kučerová said the Czech Republic is proud to support Jordanian youth by bringing cutting-edge digital technology directly into classrooms across the Kingdom. Equipping students with practical skills in innovation and technology is key to empowering the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers while deepening bilateral cooperation in education and human capital development, she noted.

Highlighting that innovation, engineering, and technological creativity are deeply rooted in Czech tradition, the ambassador expressed delight in sharing this expertise with Jordanian students, adding that the labs will transform classrooms into hubs where young minds turn ideas into tangible solutions.

Under the project, 13 King Abdullah II Schools for Excellence across Jordan's governorates will be equipped with 39 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers–three per school–to introduce students to digital fabrication and provide a hands-on environment for developing innovative prototypes.

The Crown Prince Foundation stated that through its Makerspace program, it will provide the technical expertise needed to operate and activate the labs. This includes delivering Training of Trainers (ToT) programs for teachers at participating schools and offering ongoing technical supervision to integrate 3D printing and prototyping into daily educational activities.

CPF noted that its role builds on extensive experience in digital fabrication through Makerspace, which offers a specialized environment supporting young innovators in designing prototypes and turning concepts into viable, practical products.

For her part, Al-Shakhatreh said inaugurating the first lab marks a qualitative leap in advancing education in Jordan, translating the ministry's vision to shift from rote learning toward applied experimentation and creative thinking.

She added that the initiative's success lies in transforming school culture into an integrated innovation ecosystem that blends technology with pedagogy and builds teacher capacities, serving as an incubator for talent in STEM, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship.

Al-Shakhatreh praised the support of the Czech government and embassy alongside CPF's technical contributions, stressing that aligning national and international partners offers a pioneering model for linking education to the knowledge economy and preparing students to compete regionally and globally.

The inauguration concluded with a tour of the facility and a live 3D printing demonstration, where teachers and students showcased practical applications and sample projects.

//Petra// AA