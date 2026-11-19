MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)'s fourth Annual Scientific Conference 2026 will begin Thursday, alongside a specialised exhibition for medical and pharmaceutical companies.

The three-day conference, titled "Respiratory, Allergy and Immunology Diseases in Primary Health Care", will bring together experts and consultants from leading Qatari healthcare institutions, both in person and online, to exchange expertise and improve clinical skills in managing these widespread conditions.

The conference is held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and the Primary Health Care Corporation. Sponsors of the conference and accompanying exhibition include Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Q Life Pharma, Ali Al Suwaidi Trading, AstraZeneca Gulf and Ibn Sina.

The Ministry of Public Health's Department of Healthcare Professions has accredited the event for 20 Category 1 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours required for medical licence renewal.

The scientific programme includes two specialised workshops held simultaneously before the opening, three days of lectures and sessions, and parallel tracks for specific professionals, including pharmacists and physiotherapists.

QRCS Annual Scientific Conference 2026 Ibn Sina