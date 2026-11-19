MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mathaf is turning discarded exhibition catalogues and reclaimed palm material into a community-made sculpture, inviting 20,000 people across Qatar to help pursue a Guinness World Records title together through art.

The project, titled Qom'a, is bringing schools, students, families, people with different abilities and members of the wider community to Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art to contribute directly to a large-scale bio-based papier-mâché artwork.

Speaking to Gulf Times during a Qom'a workshop, Dalal Johar, School Programme Co-ordinator at Mathaf, said the initiative was designed around three closely connected ideas: sustainability, heritage and community participation.

“Qom'a is a sustainability-driven project created by Mathaf,” Johar said.“Our main goal is to bring as many people from the community as possible.”

Mathaf is aiming to involve 20,000 participants in the making of the sculpture as it works towards a Guinness World Records title.

Johar said the project has already brought together a broad cross-section of the community, including schools, students, people with different abilities and participants from Ihsan.“So far, we're trying to reach our target of 20,000 people to break the Guinness World Record,” she said.

At the centre of Qom'a is an effort to give existing materials a new life. Pages from Mathaf's previous exhibition catalogues are being recycled and turned into paper pulp, which participants then use as part of the sculpture-making process.

“One of the main components of this project is Mathaf's old catalogues,” Johar explained.“What we do is we take the old paper, we recycle it and create paper pulp.”

The process allows participants to do more than watch an artwork being produced. They can touch, shape and experiment with the material themselves before the sculpture is completed.

“With this paper pulp, students and other people are allowed to explore and play with the sculpture before it is finished,” she said.

Reclaimed palm material is also being incorporated into the work, strengthening the project's connection to both sustainability and local heritage.

The result is intended to be more than a finished object. Qom'a is being built through the contributions of thousands of individual participants, with each person becoming part of the process behind the final artwork.

For Johar, that collective involvement is central to the initiative.

By bringing together people of different ages and abilities around recycled materials and shared making, Mathaf is using the project to make sustainability something tangible rather than simply discussed.

Mathaf Mathaf exhibition Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art community-made sculpture