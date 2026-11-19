MENAFN - Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met in Rome with the Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Inter-group for the Gulf Countries at the Italian Parliament, Salvatore Caiata.

The meeting discussed ways to further develop and strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Italy, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting regional security and stability.

During the meeting, Salvatore Caiata expressed Italy's appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts and its role in facilitating dialogue, as well as its support for Qatari efforts to resolve conflicts through peaceful means and promote security and stability at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada and a number of members of the Italian Parliament.