Softaken Launches Four Free Online Viewers For MSG, EML, PST, And OST Files
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 19, 2026 – Receiving a PST, OST, MSG, or EML file on a computer without the matching email program is a common stumbling block. The file is there, but nothing opens it. Softaken today announced four free online viewers for these formats, built so the contents can be read without Microsoft Outlook, Exchange Server, or another email client on the machine.
The MSG and EML viewers run inside the web browser. According to the company, selected files are read on the user's own device and are not uploaded to Softaken servers, which matters for anyone handling business correspondence or personal archives. The EML viewer opens both standard files and Apple Mail files. All four viewers are also offered as desktop freeware for Windows, Mac, and Linux, for people who prefer to work offline.
Each viewer is built around one file type. The MSG viewer opens Outlook message files and shows messages, calendars, contacts, notes, and journals, along with properties such as To, From, CC, BCC, and Subject. Selected files or a whole folder of MSG files can be loaded at once, and attachments can be checked in the same view.
The EML viewer is meant for messages saved from clients such as Windows Live Mail, Thunderbird, and Outlook Express. It displays message content, attachments, and the To, From, CC, and BCC fields, and includes a file filter for picking out the required files.
The PST viewer supports both ANSI and Unicode files, covering older Outlook 2000 and 2002 files as well as those from later versions. Folders such as Inbox, Drafts, and Sent appear in a hierarchical tree, with emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, notes, and journals available for reading. Softaken states that large files, including those in the 20 GB to 50 GB range, can be opened, one PST at a time.
The OST viewer is aimed at situations where Outlook is not installed or Exchange cannot be reached. It lists folders in a left-hand pane and displays emails, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, and journals, regardless of file size.
All four tools are view-only and are designed to leave the original file unchanged. People who need to convert or export data can use Softaken's separate products for that, such as the MSG to EML Converter, EML to PST Converter, PST Mailbox Converter, and OST File Exporter.
“Many people only need to see what is inside a file, not convert or migrate it,” said the product manager at, Softaken.“These viewers are meant for that case. Someone with a PST, OST, MSG, or EML file can open it, read it, and move on without setting up a mail client first.”
The desktop versions run on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7, on macOS 10.15 Catalina and later, and on Linux distributions such as Ubuntu 18.04+, Debian 9+, and CentOS 7+. The installers are roughly 12 MB to 18 MB, and the minimum requirement is 512 MB of RAM. The viewers are available at:
About Softaken
Softaken Software develops tools for working with email data files. Its range includes converters, exporters, duplicate removers, and repair and recovery utilities for formats such as PST, OST, MSG, and EML, along with free viewers for reading those files. The software runs on Windows, and several tools are also available for Mac and Linux. Support is offered by email, chat, and Skype. Softaken's products are aimed at individuals, IT teams, and businesses that need to access, move, or clean up email data without depending on a specific mail client.
Contact Details
For Media Inquiries –
Contact: Softaken Support Team
Email:...
Website:
The MSG and EML viewers run inside the web browser. According to the company, selected files are read on the user's own device and are not uploaded to Softaken servers, which matters for anyone handling business correspondence or personal archives. The EML viewer opens both standard files and Apple Mail files. All four viewers are also offered as desktop freeware for Windows, Mac, and Linux, for people who prefer to work offline.
Each viewer is built around one file type. The MSG viewer opens Outlook message files and shows messages, calendars, contacts, notes, and journals, along with properties such as To, From, CC, BCC, and Subject. Selected files or a whole folder of MSG files can be loaded at once, and attachments can be checked in the same view.
The EML viewer is meant for messages saved from clients such as Windows Live Mail, Thunderbird, and Outlook Express. It displays message content, attachments, and the To, From, CC, and BCC fields, and includes a file filter for picking out the required files.
The PST viewer supports both ANSI and Unicode files, covering older Outlook 2000 and 2002 files as well as those from later versions. Folders such as Inbox, Drafts, and Sent appear in a hierarchical tree, with emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, notes, and journals available for reading. Softaken states that large files, including those in the 20 GB to 50 GB range, can be opened, one PST at a time.
The OST viewer is aimed at situations where Outlook is not installed or Exchange cannot be reached. It lists folders in a left-hand pane and displays emails, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, and journals, regardless of file size.
All four tools are view-only and are designed to leave the original file unchanged. People who need to convert or export data can use Softaken's separate products for that, such as the MSG to EML Converter, EML to PST Converter, PST Mailbox Converter, and OST File Exporter.
“Many people only need to see what is inside a file, not convert or migrate it,” said the product manager at, Softaken.“These viewers are meant for that case. Someone with a PST, OST, MSG, or EML file can open it, read it, and move on without setting up a mail client first.”
The desktop versions run on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7, on macOS 10.15 Catalina and later, and on Linux distributions such as Ubuntu 18.04+, Debian 9+, and CentOS 7+. The installers are roughly 12 MB to 18 MB, and the minimum requirement is 512 MB of RAM. The viewers are available at:
About Softaken
Softaken Software develops tools for working with email data files. Its range includes converters, exporters, duplicate removers, and repair and recovery utilities for formats such as PST, OST, MSG, and EML, along with free viewers for reading those files. The software runs on Windows, and several tools are also available for Mac and Linux. Support is offered by email, chat, and Skype. Softaken's products are aimed at individuals, IT teams, and businesses that need to access, move, or clean up email data without depending on a specific mail client.
Contact Details
For Media Inquiries –
Contact: Softaken Support Team
Email:...
Website:
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