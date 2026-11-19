Capital Infra Trust Reports Strong Q2FY27 Performance, Continues To Scale Annuity-Led Portfolio
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi| November 19, 2026: Capital Infra Trust (NSE Symbol: CAPINVIT, BSE Scrip Code: 544338), a leading infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), announced on Friday, November 13, 2026, the financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.
Key Operational & Financial Highlights
Portfolio Performance
· AUM grew 51% YoY to ₹64,889 Mn as of September 2026.
· Enhanced visibility with the addition of one new asset in the ROFO pipeline.
· Seven assets contributed ₹4,136.7 Mn in annuity receipts during Q2 FY27, marking a 91.4% increase from ₹2,161.5 Mn in Q1 FY27.
· NAV grew 8.3% YoY to ₹73.1 per unit as of September 2026, from ₹67.5 per unit in September 2025.
Capital Structure
· Net Debt/EV stood at 40.31% as of September 2026, providing flexibility for future asset acquisitions.
· ₹497.7 Mn of debt repaid during Q2 FY27.
· A balanced borrowing mix, with 42% fixed-rate and 58% floating-rate borrowings.
Distributions
· Declared ₹2.30 per unit distribution for Q2 FY27, totalling ₹1,509.6 Mn.
· Cumulative distribution of ₹40.1 per unit, translating to ₹13,588.9 Mn since IPO.
Comment from the CEO
"Q2FY27 was a strong quarter for Capital Infra Trust, with healthy operating performance, higher annuity receipts and continued delivery of predictable distributions to our unitholders. I am pleased to announce that subsequent to this quarter we have acquired six operational HAM assets from our ROFO pipeline, expanding our AUM to approximately ₹95,000 Mn. This meaningfully scales our annuity platform and strengthens visibility over future cashflows.
More importantly, the strategy we have built for the InvIT is playing out as intended amid a changing macro environment. Our contracted NHAI-backed annuities, absence of traffic risk, benchmark-linked interest receipts and largely fixed operating costs provide resilience against interest-rate and inflationary pressures. This has enabled us to remain disciplined on distributions, with a Q2FY27 DPU of ₹2.30 per unit, while reiterating our FY27 DPU guidance of ₹9.00–₹9.25 per unit.
We also continue to have strong visibility in the next phase of growth. The addition of another asset to the ROFO pipeline further demonstrates the strength and continued asset creation capability of our Sponsor. At the same time, with Net Debt/EV at 40.31% and a balanced borrowing profile, we retain sufficient debt headroom to evaluate further acquisitions without compromising balance-sheet discipline. We believe the combination of a strong Sponsor pipeline, disciplined capital allocation and a resilient annuity-led portfolio positions us well to scale the platform while continuing to create sustainable value for our unitholders."- Mr. Hare Krishna, CEO of Capital Infra Trust
About Capital Infra Trust
Established in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction Limited ("Sponsor"). The InvIT was formed to invest in infrastructure assets under the SEBI InvIT Regulations. The Sponsor specializes in road and highway construction projects across 19 Indian states for various government agencies, including the NHAI, MoRTH, MMRDA and CPWD. As of March 2026, the Sponsor's portfolio includes 17 hybrid annuity mode ("HAM") road projects with NHAI.
Key Operational & Financial Highlights
Portfolio Performance
· AUM grew 51% YoY to ₹64,889 Mn as of September 2026.
· Enhanced visibility with the addition of one new asset in the ROFO pipeline.
· Seven assets contributed ₹4,136.7 Mn in annuity receipts during Q2 FY27, marking a 91.4% increase from ₹2,161.5 Mn in Q1 FY27.
· NAV grew 8.3% YoY to ₹73.1 per unit as of September 2026, from ₹67.5 per unit in September 2025.
Capital Structure
· Net Debt/EV stood at 40.31% as of September 2026, providing flexibility for future asset acquisitions.
· ₹497.7 Mn of debt repaid during Q2 FY27.
· A balanced borrowing mix, with 42% fixed-rate and 58% floating-rate borrowings.
Distributions
· Declared ₹2.30 per unit distribution for Q2 FY27, totalling ₹1,509.6 Mn.
· Cumulative distribution of ₹40.1 per unit, translating to ₹13,588.9 Mn since IPO.
Comment from the CEO
"Q2FY27 was a strong quarter for Capital Infra Trust, with healthy operating performance, higher annuity receipts and continued delivery of predictable distributions to our unitholders. I am pleased to announce that subsequent to this quarter we have acquired six operational HAM assets from our ROFO pipeline, expanding our AUM to approximately ₹95,000 Mn. This meaningfully scales our annuity platform and strengthens visibility over future cashflows.
More importantly, the strategy we have built for the InvIT is playing out as intended amid a changing macro environment. Our contracted NHAI-backed annuities, absence of traffic risk, benchmark-linked interest receipts and largely fixed operating costs provide resilience against interest-rate and inflationary pressures. This has enabled us to remain disciplined on distributions, with a Q2FY27 DPU of ₹2.30 per unit, while reiterating our FY27 DPU guidance of ₹9.00–₹9.25 per unit.
We also continue to have strong visibility in the next phase of growth. The addition of another asset to the ROFO pipeline further demonstrates the strength and continued asset creation capability of our Sponsor. At the same time, with Net Debt/EV at 40.31% and a balanced borrowing profile, we retain sufficient debt headroom to evaluate further acquisitions without compromising balance-sheet discipline. We believe the combination of a strong Sponsor pipeline, disciplined capital allocation and a resilient annuity-led portfolio positions us well to scale the platform while continuing to create sustainable value for our unitholders."- Mr. Hare Krishna, CEO of Capital Infra Trust
About Capital Infra Trust
Established in September 2023, Capital Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction Limited ("Sponsor"). The InvIT was formed to invest in infrastructure assets under the SEBI InvIT Regulations. The Sponsor specializes in road and highway construction projects across 19 Indian states for various government agencies, including the NHAI, MoRTH, MMRDA and CPWD. As of March 2026, the Sponsor's portfolio includes 17 hybrid annuity mode ("HAM") road projects with NHAI.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment