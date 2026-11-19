Attorney General Of India Dr. R. Venkataramani Inspires Future Legal Leaders At Asian Law College's 6Th International Moot Court Competition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Asian Law College welcomed Dr. R. Venkataramani, Hon'ble Attorney General for India, as Chief Guest at the Valedictory Function of its 6th International Moot Court Competition. His distinguished presence brought immense significance to the occasion, inspiring young law students and participants as they concluded two days of legal research, advocacy and intellectual exchange.
The competition brought together 26 teams from India and abroad, offering aspiring legal professionals a platform to demonstrate their research, analytical reasoning and courtroom advocacy skills. The valedictory ceremony celebrated their commitment and reinforced the importance of integrity, preparation and service in the legal profession.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Asian Law College, expressed his gratitude to the Attorney General for encouraging the next generation of legal professionals.
“It is a great honour to welcome Dr. R. Venkataramani to Asian Law College. His presence reminds our students that legal education carries a profound responsibility towards society. Our aim is to develop lawyers who combine knowledge with compassion, confidence with humility, and professional excellence with an unwavering commitment to justice,” said Dr. Marwah.
In proposed remarks for the occasion, Dr. R. Venkataramani emphasised the deeper purpose of legal learning and advocacy:
“The study of law must go beyond mastering provisions and precedents. It must develop the ability to listen carefully, reason independently and understand the human realities behind every dispute. Moot court competitions provide a valuable foundation for this journey. Young advocates should pursue excellence with discipline and integrity, always remembering that the ultimate purpose of law is to serve justice.”
The occasion highlighted the role of moot court training in connecting classroom learning with the demands of legal practice. Research, persuasive argument, respectful engagement with opposing views and thoughtful responses to judicial questions formed central elements of the competition.
Dr. Marwah presented a commemorative memento to the Attorney General as a gesture of appreciation for his presence and encouragement. Dr Marwah also presented his biography to the Chief Guest.
The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to nurturing capable, conscientious legal professionals. Through its International Moot Court Competition, Asian Law College continues to create opportunities for students to strengthen their advocacy skills, engage with legal minds and prepare for meaningful service to society.
The competition brought together 26 teams from India and abroad, offering aspiring legal professionals a platform to demonstrate their research, analytical reasoning and courtroom advocacy skills. The valedictory ceremony celebrated their commitment and reinforced the importance of integrity, preparation and service in the legal profession.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Asian Law College, expressed his gratitude to the Attorney General for encouraging the next generation of legal professionals.
“It is a great honour to welcome Dr. R. Venkataramani to Asian Law College. His presence reminds our students that legal education carries a profound responsibility towards society. Our aim is to develop lawyers who combine knowledge with compassion, confidence with humility, and professional excellence with an unwavering commitment to justice,” said Dr. Marwah.
In proposed remarks for the occasion, Dr. R. Venkataramani emphasised the deeper purpose of legal learning and advocacy:
“The study of law must go beyond mastering provisions and precedents. It must develop the ability to listen carefully, reason independently and understand the human realities behind every dispute. Moot court competitions provide a valuable foundation for this journey. Young advocates should pursue excellence with discipline and integrity, always remembering that the ultimate purpose of law is to serve justice.”
The occasion highlighted the role of moot court training in connecting classroom learning with the demands of legal practice. Research, persuasive argument, respectful engagement with opposing views and thoughtful responses to judicial questions formed central elements of the competition.
Dr. Marwah presented a commemorative memento to the Attorney General as a gesture of appreciation for his presence and encouragement. Dr Marwah also presented his biography to the Chief Guest.
The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to nurturing capable, conscientious legal professionals. Through its International Moot Court Competition, Asian Law College continues to create opportunities for students to strengthen their advocacy skills, engage with legal minds and prepare for meaningful service to society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment