Disseqt AI Raises US$8Mn To Build The AI Governance And Assurance Layer For Enterprise AI Agents And Workflows
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 19 November 2026: Disseqt AI, the Dublin-headquartered AI assurance platform with a significant presence in India, today announced that it has raised $8mn in a new round. Gresham House Ventures led this round with participation from Sure Valley Ventures (SVV), Delta Partners and Enterprise Ireland, alongside angels including senior leaders from OpenAI, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce and Meta, and cricket legend Rahul Dravid.
Disseqt helps enterprises deploy AI agents safely at scale and enables them to meet existing as well as emerging AI regulatory requirements. The company said it will use the fresh capital to expand its enterprise customer portfolio globally, as it works towards its goal of becoming the assurance layer enterprises rely on for every AI agent they deploy. The company is also actively recruiting in India for sales, operations and technology roles.
Enterprises using Disseqt's AI assurance platform can test applications and agents before launch, enforce company policies once live projects, and monitor their behavior continuously, blocking outputs that breach those policies, while maintaining evidence for audit and oversight. The platform allows enterprises can test whether an AI agent can be prompted to reveal confidential customer data or has any other vulnerabilities before deployment.
Apoorva Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Disseqt AI, said: "Every enterprise is handing real work to AI agents, but very few can prove those agents are safe, fair and within policy. This gap often stops ambitious AI projects from going live, and it is what we built Disseqt to close. We test AI agentic workflows before launch, control in real time and keep the audit trail, independently of the model providers. This funding lets us bring that standard to more enterprises around the world."
AI agents are moving from answering questions to doing real work, handling requests, accessing company data and taking actions inside business systems. McKinsey's 2026 State of AI survey found that 40% of respondents at companies with more than $1bn in annual revenue were scaling AI agents in at least one business function, up from 27% a year earlier.
However, agents do not always behave as intended and can introduce risks even while pursuing assigned tasks. In October 2026, OpenAI disclosed two internal incidents in which coding agents weakened safety monitoring, with one falsely denying the change. As businesses give agents greater access to data, tools and customer interactions, ensuring they operate within company policy is becoming increasingly important.
"AI governance and assurance needs to become a standard part of how every enterprise runs AI. When your agent is talking to 80 million people, or processing thousands of banking transactions, 'good enough' isn't an option," Apoorva added.
Rohit Mathur, Partner at Gresham House Ventures, said: "We see AI governance and assurance becoming essential infrastructure as enterprises put AI into live operations. Companies need to test and control their AI with tools that sit apart from the model providers they rely on. Disseqt does that across the full life of an AI application, and its early customers include some of the most demanding regulated buyers in Europe. Enterprise AI deployment spends have scaled to £130 bn by September 2026, up from £25bn last year, and this will accelerate many-folds in a short span. However, it won't happen without proper governance and assurance which is what Disseqt AI is built for."
Kara Owen, British Ambassador to Ireland said, "Huge congratulations to Apoorva and the Disseqt AI team on this fantastic milestone. It is great to see an innovative Irish AI company expanding its presence in the UK and tapping into the UK's deep technology, investment and AI ecosystem. Their expansion into London is a great example of the opportunities for ambitious Irish tech companies to use the UK as a platform to scale, grow internationally and reach new markets. I'm delighted to see Disseqt AI strengthening the already vibrant technology links between Ireland and the UK."
AI assurance is a specialised discipline that provides ongoing testing and monitoring to ensure AI systems behave as intended. The approach has already been applied at scale and across multiple customers. In a project for a global sports league's fan engagement agent, used by 80 million fans, Disseqt improved the safe-response rate from 80% to 99?ross tests covering safety, bias and privacy risks. Disseqt reports that no unsafe outputs were detected when the original failing tests were repeated following fixes. Similarly, Disseqt's provide assurance for a large European Bank credit card services programme.
Disseqt was founded in late 2025 by Apoorva Kumar (CEO), Manish Atri (CTO) and Cyril Treacy (COO). Between them they have held senior roles at Microsoft, AWS and Salesforce across enterprise software, AI and cybersecurity. The company was also named as one of the five winners selected from 500 participants in NVIDIA's Open Models AI Codefest EMEA for its public-sector AI compliance platform, helping organisations deploy AI with confidence while preserving data sovereignty.
The Gresham House Ventures deal team consisted of Rohit Mathur, Hamza Rafiq and Jack Woodnott. The transaction continues a busy period for the firm, following investments in payments platform Ryft, digital savings and mortgage platform Tembo, workplace trust platform Veremark and specialist healthcare platform 01Health.
About Disseqt AI
Disseqt AI is a Dublin-headquartered AI governance, assurance and testing platform. Enterprises use it to test, monitor and put guardrails around their AI applications. Its platform helps compliance, security, IT and DevOps teams continuously test, monitor and govern AI agents, providing audit-ready outputs across the deployment lifecycle.
About Gresham House Ventures
Gresham House Ventures is the growth capital arm of Gresham House, a specialist alternative investment manager with £12.7bn in AUM. It partners with exceptional entrepreneurs, providing primary and secondary capital to help fast-growing, innovative technology businesses scale. The team has a track record spanning more than 200 investments across AI, fintech, healthtech, cyber and resilience, and consumer sectors.
Disseqt helps enterprises deploy AI agents safely at scale and enables them to meet existing as well as emerging AI regulatory requirements. The company said it will use the fresh capital to expand its enterprise customer portfolio globally, as it works towards its goal of becoming the assurance layer enterprises rely on for every AI agent they deploy. The company is also actively recruiting in India for sales, operations and technology roles.
Enterprises using Disseqt's AI assurance platform can test applications and agents before launch, enforce company policies once live projects, and monitor their behavior continuously, blocking outputs that breach those policies, while maintaining evidence for audit and oversight. The platform allows enterprises can test whether an AI agent can be prompted to reveal confidential customer data or has any other vulnerabilities before deployment.
Apoorva Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Disseqt AI, said: "Every enterprise is handing real work to AI agents, but very few can prove those agents are safe, fair and within policy. This gap often stops ambitious AI projects from going live, and it is what we built Disseqt to close. We test AI agentic workflows before launch, control in real time and keep the audit trail, independently of the model providers. This funding lets us bring that standard to more enterprises around the world."
AI agents are moving from answering questions to doing real work, handling requests, accessing company data and taking actions inside business systems. McKinsey's 2026 State of AI survey found that 40% of respondents at companies with more than $1bn in annual revenue were scaling AI agents in at least one business function, up from 27% a year earlier.
However, agents do not always behave as intended and can introduce risks even while pursuing assigned tasks. In October 2026, OpenAI disclosed two internal incidents in which coding agents weakened safety monitoring, with one falsely denying the change. As businesses give agents greater access to data, tools and customer interactions, ensuring they operate within company policy is becoming increasingly important.
"AI governance and assurance needs to become a standard part of how every enterprise runs AI. When your agent is talking to 80 million people, or processing thousands of banking transactions, 'good enough' isn't an option," Apoorva added.
Rohit Mathur, Partner at Gresham House Ventures, said: "We see AI governance and assurance becoming essential infrastructure as enterprises put AI into live operations. Companies need to test and control their AI with tools that sit apart from the model providers they rely on. Disseqt does that across the full life of an AI application, and its early customers include some of the most demanding regulated buyers in Europe. Enterprise AI deployment spends have scaled to £130 bn by September 2026, up from £25bn last year, and this will accelerate many-folds in a short span. However, it won't happen without proper governance and assurance which is what Disseqt AI is built for."
Kara Owen, British Ambassador to Ireland said, "Huge congratulations to Apoorva and the Disseqt AI team on this fantastic milestone. It is great to see an innovative Irish AI company expanding its presence in the UK and tapping into the UK's deep technology, investment and AI ecosystem. Their expansion into London is a great example of the opportunities for ambitious Irish tech companies to use the UK as a platform to scale, grow internationally and reach new markets. I'm delighted to see Disseqt AI strengthening the already vibrant technology links between Ireland and the UK."
AI assurance is a specialised discipline that provides ongoing testing and monitoring to ensure AI systems behave as intended. The approach has already been applied at scale and across multiple customers. In a project for a global sports league's fan engagement agent, used by 80 million fans, Disseqt improved the safe-response rate from 80% to 99?ross tests covering safety, bias and privacy risks. Disseqt reports that no unsafe outputs were detected when the original failing tests were repeated following fixes. Similarly, Disseqt's provide assurance for a large European Bank credit card services programme.
Disseqt was founded in late 2025 by Apoorva Kumar (CEO), Manish Atri (CTO) and Cyril Treacy (COO). Between them they have held senior roles at Microsoft, AWS and Salesforce across enterprise software, AI and cybersecurity. The company was also named as one of the five winners selected from 500 participants in NVIDIA's Open Models AI Codefest EMEA for its public-sector AI compliance platform, helping organisations deploy AI with confidence while preserving data sovereignty.
The Gresham House Ventures deal team consisted of Rohit Mathur, Hamza Rafiq and Jack Woodnott. The transaction continues a busy period for the firm, following investments in payments platform Ryft, digital savings and mortgage platform Tembo, workplace trust platform Veremark and specialist healthcare platform 01Health.
About Disseqt AI
Disseqt AI is a Dublin-headquartered AI governance, assurance and testing platform. Enterprises use it to test, monitor and put guardrails around their AI applications. Its platform helps compliance, security, IT and DevOps teams continuously test, monitor and govern AI agents, providing audit-ready outputs across the deployment lifecycle.
About Gresham House Ventures
Gresham House Ventures is the growth capital arm of Gresham House, a specialist alternative investment manager with £12.7bn in AUM. It partners with exceptional entrepreneurs, providing primary and secondary capital to help fast-growing, innovative technology businesses scale. The team has a track record spanning more than 200 investments across AI, fintech, healthtech, cyber and resilience, and consumer sectors.
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