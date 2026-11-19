Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts, Destroys 4 Houthi Missiles Targeting Southern Region
Doha, Qatar: The Saudi-led coalition announced on Thursday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched by Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's southern region.
In a statement posted on X, the coalition's official spokesperson said the missiles were launched by what it described as the "terrorist Houthi militia".
The statement did not provide further details about the missiles' intended targets or whether the incident caused any casualties or damage.
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