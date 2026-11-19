Putin, Trump, Xi Set for APEC Talks That Could Overrun One Hour
(MENAFN) Presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will set the length of their three-way summit meeting themselves, and it could run past its scheduled hour, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.
Ushakov told Russian reporters on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen that Moscow, Washington and Beijing have already agreed who will sit in on the session for each delegation.
“The leaders will decide themselves how much time to spend discussing the issues. We’ll see how it goes,” he said. He added that the discussion could exceed the hour allotted under protocol.
“If the discussion engages these three leaders, I don’t think anyone will be able to stop them. Who could stop them? Even the protocol service would not be able to,” he noted.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said earlier that the trilateral meeting was slated to last no more than an hour.
Asked about a one-on-one between Putin and Trump, Ushakov said the two are also due to meet bilaterally after the summit’s plenary session, with several members of each country’s delegation present.
“We are planning a bilateral meeting tomorrow and are preparing for it. We hope it will be useful and substantive,” he said.
Ushakov said Putin’s talks with Xi were held behind closed doors. Key international and regional issues were on the agenda, he said, including the conflict in Ukraine and the most recent round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi. He called the exchange a continuation of the two leaders’ regular dialogue, held openly and frankly.
“Overall, to put it without grand words, the conversation was first, substantive, and second, useful for both sides,” he said.
Putin also spoke briefly with several other APEC leaders at the reception, among them Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Ushakov said. More contacts could follow during the next day’s program, he added.
Ushakov also addressed criticism from former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who argued that a Trump-Putin-Xi meeting would damage America’s image. He said the US president is free to set his own agenda and judge which diplomatic contacts serve his country’s interests.
“Perhaps it damages Clinton’s image, I don’t know,” he said. “The current US president determines his own agenda and decides what is useful for his country and what is not.”
On the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Doral, Florida, on Dec. 14 and 15, Ushakov said it is too early to say whether Putin will attend. A decision is unlikely on Nov. 18 or 19, he said.
Ushakov told Russian reporters on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen that Moscow, Washington and Beijing have already agreed who will sit in on the session for each delegation.
“The leaders will decide themselves how much time to spend discussing the issues. We’ll see how it goes,” he said. He added that the discussion could exceed the hour allotted under protocol.
“If the discussion engages these three leaders, I don’t think anyone will be able to stop them. Who could stop them? Even the protocol service would not be able to,” he noted.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said earlier that the trilateral meeting was slated to last no more than an hour.
Asked about a one-on-one between Putin and Trump, Ushakov said the two are also due to meet bilaterally after the summit’s plenary session, with several members of each country’s delegation present.
“We are planning a bilateral meeting tomorrow and are preparing for it. We hope it will be useful and substantive,” he said.
Ushakov said Putin’s talks with Xi were held behind closed doors. Key international and regional issues were on the agenda, he said, including the conflict in Ukraine and the most recent round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi. He called the exchange a continuation of the two leaders’ regular dialogue, held openly and frankly.
“Overall, to put it without grand words, the conversation was first, substantive, and second, useful for both sides,” he said.
Putin also spoke briefly with several other APEC leaders at the reception, among them Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Ushakov said. More contacts could follow during the next day’s program, he added.
Ushakov also addressed criticism from former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who argued that a Trump-Putin-Xi meeting would damage America’s image. He said the US president is free to set his own agenda and judge which diplomatic contacts serve his country’s interests.
“Perhaps it damages Clinton’s image, I don’t know,” he said. “The current US president determines his own agenda and decides what is useful for his country and what is not.”
On the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Doral, Florida, on Dec. 14 and 15, Ushakov said it is too early to say whether Putin will attend. A decision is unlikely on Nov. 18 or 19, he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment