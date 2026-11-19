MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bangladesh deployed hundreds of security forces on Thursday as authorities intensify a crackdown on supporters of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has promised to return from self-imposed exile within weeks.

Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her 15-year iron-fisted rule, has vowed to return in December despite facing a death sentence.

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Violent incidents fuelled by tensions over Hasina's anticipated return have reportedly multiplied in recent days, as have arrests of party supporters and alleged sympathisers.

Hasina's now banned Awami League party has called on supporters on social media to join a nationwide protest in the form of a "lockdown" on Thursday.

Border Guard Bangladesh said it deployed forces across seven districts, including in Hasina's hometown of Gopalganj where several incidents of arson and violence have been reported.

Despite the party's call to stay indoors, witnesses told AFP that stick-wielding Awami League supporters staged processions and blocked traffic on parts of a major highway linking Dhaka to the Gopalganj area.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called for unity against what he described as efforts by political opponents to destabilise the country.

"To counter the conspiracies of the fallen, defeated fascist forces and to foil plots to turn the country into a vassal state, all political forces in favour of democracy must stand on one platform, as they did in the 2024 mass uprising," Rahman told parliament on Wednesday.

The government has intensified a crackdown on alleged Awami League supporters, with Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials saying 107 people linked to the party had been arrested since Wednesday.

Those detained included former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid.

Hasina, 79, was sentenced to death in absentia last year after a Bangladeshi court convicted her of crimes against humanity over the deadly 2024 crackdown on protesters.

She has nevertheless promised to return in December and reiterated her vow in recent weeks, reviving hope among her supporters.

Bangladesh prosecutor says ex-PM Sheikh Hasina will be executed if she returns Bangladesh challenges Sheikh Hasina over pledge to return after passport renewal request Bangladesh police station, lawmaker's residence torched as Sheikh Hasina vows return

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